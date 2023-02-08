What are fashion weeks? From collections to host cities, here’s a beginner’s guide

Fashion weeks are in full swing, with New York’s revered version kicking off on Friday. And, for those who think there’s a different parade in a different city every week, there often is.

The year is split into Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter halves allowing designers to target specific wardrobe needs. For example, spring/summer collections are lighter, while fall/winter collections are more focused on warm layers and coats. The names refer to the seasons the collections are intended for, not the seasons in which they are presented.

The very idea of ​​a fashion show, however, is somewhat of a relic of decades past, long before the invention of the internet. They come from a time when a few all-powerful fashion editors were invited to view new collections, then decipher and decant for readers what trends, shapes, hemlines and colors would prevail in the next six months.

What is a fashion week for?

Today, live streaming could easily surpass in-person fashion shows entirely. Many brands have learned during Covid-19 that it can be easier and cheaper for designers to simply introduce an online audience to a new collection. Yet there remains a reason why brands are so reluctant to abandon them.

A fashion show remains the most powerful method a designer has to communicate the feel, mood and atmosphere of a collection. This is where, for the first and last time, the designer has complete control over his collection, his style, the music that accompanies it and how the story behind it unfolds.

Additionally, given the cultural cachet of hosting a fashion season, not to mention the economic boost from the press and shoppers arriving in droves, staying in hotels and eating out, fashion weeks have also makes economic sense for industry players.

When does the fashion week season start?

The official fashion calendar begins in early January, with fall/winter menswear collections showing in New York, London and Milan, before ending in Paris around the third week of the month.

Immediately after the end of the men’s shows in Paris, the haute couture spring collections begin. There is then a lag until the women’s fall/winter shows start in New York around the first week of February, before successively in London and Milan, until the season closes in Paris four weeks later.

In May, brands begin to present resort/cruise collections. In June, the whole cycle begins again, starting with menswear, which continues directly into fall haute couture.

In September, the women’s collections resume in New York, alternate between London and Milan before ending in Paris.

Which designers and brands participate in fashion weeks?

For a brand or designer to be part of the lineup, they must have at least two shows that cover spring/summer and fall/winter. Small brands will only participate in these two segments, while as brands grow, they can choose to be part of all segments.

Dior is part of everything, for example, catwalking for men’s, women’s, pre-fall, haute couture and cruise, while Hermès shows men’s and women’s fashion weeks, but no longer participates in the high fashion. Valentino, meanwhile, although an Italian brand, presents a unisex fashion show in Paris for ready-to-wear and haute couture. The Belgian label Viktor & Rolf only participates in haute couture.

Where are the best fashion weeks held?

Danish brand Ganni presented its Spring/Summer 2018 collection during Copenhagen Fashion Week in August 2017. EPA

Several cities around the world are vying to join the official fashion week circuit of New York, London, Milan and Paris, which are the traditional engines of innovation for the industry. The order of these four, moreover, never varies.

Copenhagen now has a respected fashion calendar, as do Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Madrid, Stockholm, Sydney and Mexico City. Additionally, modest fashion weeks are also on the rise, such as in Istanbul, Miami, Riyadh and Jakarta, while there is now even a vegan fashion week, which supports all-vegan brands.

In the UAE, meanwhile, there is Arab Fashion Week, Dubai International Fashion Week, and Middle East Fashion Week.

Ready to wear

The Fendi fall/winter women’s ready-to-wear collection was presented during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. AFP

The biggest fashion shows of each season are devoted to ready-to-wear. These are revealed six months before the clothes hit stores, meaning the fall/winter collections are shown in February while the spring/summer collections are shown in September.

“Prêt-à-porter” comes from the French term “prêt-à-porter”, which means clothes that are bought in a store and can be worn immediately without needing to be adjusted or resized.

Men’s fashion week

Dior menswear fall-winter 2023-2024 at Paris Fashion Week. AFP

The share of men in high-end fashion is increasing.

However, the popularity of men’s shows fluctuated with the cultural mood. Ten years ago, the number of shows dedicated solely to men’s fashion increased. However, when Alessandro Michele took over Gucci in 2015, he mixed genres on a single catwalk. No doubt grateful to save money, a single show in London can start from around 100,000 ($120,000), which can double in Paris, with many other brands following suit.

Now, eager to target specific audiences again after the upheaval of the pandemic, menswear catwalks are on their way back.

On the other hand, if a show is described as mixed, it means that both genders share the same track.

Cruising and Pre-Fall

The Chanel cruise 2022-23 collection in Monaco in May 2022. Photo: Chanel

Other categories that are becoming increasingly important for brands are pre-fall and resort or cruise (the latter names are interchangeable).

Originally created for those who go on vacation during the cold European winter, today the resort or the cruise retains this sense of decadence. But in reality, it’s a neat way to offer a less seasonal collection that will arrive in stores halfway between the ready-to-wear collections. This is a second, smaller collection to appeal to customers who have bought everything they want from the fall/winter collections, while waiting for the spring/summer clothes.

When this proved successful, a second iteration was added to fill the gap at the other end of the year, between Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter, giving rise to the new name, Pre-Fall. At Chanel, a raised and more elaborate collection is offered for this segment, called crafts.

Haute couture

Coco Rocha walks the runway at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris in January. Getty Images

Haute couture, on the other hand, is a unique category of fashion. Aimed at the ultra-rich, it’s more about showing off the house’s craftsmanship and creativity than everyday wear, and where prices run into the tens of thousands of dollars for an item.

For these shows, the main difference is that while the ready-to-wear shows take place six months in advance, the haute couture ones are for this season. In January, the collection is for spring, while in June, the collection show is for fall. Indeed, the pieces are entirely handmade, require several fittings and, for the most sumptuous pieces, can take up to six months.

Haute couture is a legally binding term and is granted rather than self-proclaimed. To achieve this highest vaulted status in fashion, a designer must maintain a specialized workshop, or studio, in France that employs at least 20 highly skilled artisans, specializing in different handwork techniques. The very essence of haute couture is to keep these unique skills alive, so it is tightly regulated by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, which alone has the power to award or withdraw the title.

However, it is a widely used and misunderstood term, which has led to considerable confusion. There are couture makers, perhaps a unique wedding dress or an occasion dress, which are handmade and require several fittings. If it is a work of precious craftsmanship that deserves to be safeguarded and celebrated, if it is not sanctioned by the federation, it is not haute couture.

The number of companies that can legitimately call themselves haute couture is very small and includes Christian Dior, Fendi, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Elia Saab, Chanel and Valentino. Dolce & Gabbana, meanwhile, is not a member, but has instead created its own version to celebrate Italian rather than French craftsmanship called Alta Moda for women and Alta Sartoria for men.

The new calendar

The Maison Margiela Men’s Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show took place during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January. Getty Images

Although the whole system is supposed to follow a unified schedule, the arrival of Covid-19 has practically thrown that out the window. Unable to hold physical shows, many labels moved online, holding shows when the collection was ready, rather than when the previous schedule dictated.

While most brands have returned to the calendar after loud requests to soften their stiffness, not everyone has followed suit. For example, Maison Margiela, run by John Galliano, is essentially an avant-garde ready-to-wear brand, but unveiled its latest collection during haute couture week, to make the most of the world’s media. in the city.

Azzedine Alaia, who died in 2017, was another who ignored the schedule, instead showing where and when he wanted. As the industry becomes increasingly crowded, some brands are promoting the calendar as a point of differentiation, while some top brands are also unveiling their collections at a time and place of their choosing.

Many also seem to be changing lead designers with alarming regularity, with a major redesign taking place every few years, sowing confusion as to who’s leading what. Two brands that don’t have a fixed creative head in place AZ Factory, whose founder Alber Elbaz died in 2021, and Jean Paul Gaultier, whose eponymous founder retired completely from fashion in 2020 invite a designer each season different guest.

Updated: 07 February 2023, 13:11