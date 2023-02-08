Fashion
Indiana Mens Basketball: Rutgers Preview
Indianas’ 63-48 loss at Piscataway remains the low point of the season so far, especially considering that Indiana had both Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson for that game. Jalen Hood-Schifino was absent, but the Scarlet Knights handed Indiana their first loss of the year in convincing fashion, leading many to wonder if Indiana had progressed since the Archie era.
A lot has changed since that meeting in early December, including Rutgers’ emergence as one of the best teams in the conference. No one is likely to catch Purdue at this point, but the Scarlet Knights are only second in the Big Ten at 8-4, above a group of six schools seated at 7-5.
One thing that has remained consistent, however, is Rutgers’ defense, which is ranked second nationally in defensive effectiveness, according to Kenpom. Indiana will need to be ready to score more than 48 points this time around if they hope to end their current losing streak against the Scarlet Knights.
Here’s what you need to know about Rutgers:
Going into this weekend, Rutgers had the distinction of being the only team to beat Purdue this season. And they did it at West Lafayette, hanging on to a nail biter to win 65-64.
The win at Purdue is just one of two road wins for Rutgers this season, the other being at Evanston on Jan. 11, but it shows they are a group that won’t be afraid of the crowd or the moment. Rutgers beat Indiana at Assembly Hall last year on a last-second shot by Ron Harper Jr. and have now knocked out a No. 1-ranked Purdue in consecutive seasons.
According to the Kenpom Rankings, the win over Indiana is actually Rutgers’ next most impressive win of the year. Of his eight conference wins, half of them have come at home against teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten.
That counts as a win at the end of the day, but going to overtime against Ohio State this year in the midst of their free fall is as close to a bad win as it could get. It’s also just one of three one-possession wins Rutgers have won all year, with the rest erupting behind strong defensive performances.
Part of the reason I, and I’m sure many others, overlooked this Rutgers team heading into Indiana’s opener at Piscataway was the Scarlet Knights’ early loss to Temple on neutral ground. Rutgers had also dropped its first game against a high major by then, losing to Miami in the Big Ten ACC Challenge.
Rutgers has generally struggled on the road this year, beating Northwestern but losing to Miami, Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa. Iowa also beat Rutgers at Piscataway already this year, hitting 44% of their 3-pointers to beat the Scarlet Knights 76-65.
With the exception of the 93-82 loss at Iowa City, Rutgers struggled to score in each of its losses, scoring no more than 66 points in any of the other six losses. Big East fifth-team Seton Hall went to Piscataway and held Rutgers to 43 points in a 45-43 victory.
When Indiana and Rutgers last played each other, the Scarlet Knights were without starting guard Paul Mulcahy, who leads the team with 4.9 assists per game. He should be back for Tuesday’s game in Bloomington, but now Rutgers could be without Mawot Mag, who is averaging 7.8 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Cam Spencer and Clifford Omoruyi are Rutgers’ leading scorers, averaging 12.8 and 13.4 points per game, respectively. Omoruyi also leads Rutgers in rebounds per game, averaging ten rebounds.
Indiana struggled to guard Aundre Hyatt and Caleb McConnell last time out, allowing 11 and 16 points, respectively, to two players who average less than 10 per game. McConnell also dominated the offensive glass, grabbing five of Rutgers 17 offensive boards that day.
Looking at team stats, Rutgers is quite similar to the rest of the conference in that they struggle to hit 3-pointers and rely mostly on runs in the paint on offense. Indiana has been defending these types of teams well lately, which makes scoring the real deal against the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers was one of the first teams to throw a zone on the Hoosiers, so Indiana shouldn’t be surprised if they see it again Tuesday night. Even if they remain man-to-man, Indiana needs to be more disciplined with the ball in the paint and under pressure if they hope to beat Rutgers.
Kenpom gives Indiana a 59% chance of victory.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.crimsonquarry.com/2023/2/6/23588410/indiana-mens-basketball-previewing-rutgers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Book review: Holding Fire, by Bryce Andrews
- Indiana Mens Basketball: Rutgers Preview
- BBC chairman Richard Sharp offers no apology for Boris Johnson loan | Political news
- Super Bowl Ads Let You Play, Too | CU Boulder today
- UW back in action at Amer Ari Intercollegiate
- Affirming commitment to stamping out corruption never backs down, President Joko Widodo calls for enactment of asset forfeiture bill
- Putin’s famous girlfriend makes public comments about the war in Ukraine
- A secret Chinese spy balloon under Donald Trump flew through these states
- A Royal at WeHo? Princess Eugenie plans to move to West Hollywood
- Alfred named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week
- KCRW Festival Returns to Hollywood Bowl Featuring My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Chicano Batman and More
- Raveena Tandon reveals her only condition in rape scenes in movies | Bollywood