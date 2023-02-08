Indiana Mens Basketball: Rutgers Preview

Indianas’ 63-48 loss at Piscataway remains the low point of the season so far, especially considering that Indiana had both Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson for that game. Jalen Hood-Schifino was absent, but the Scarlet Knights handed Indiana their first loss of the year in convincing fashion, leading many to wonder if Indiana had progressed since the Archie era.

A lot has changed since that meeting in early December, including Rutgers’ emergence as one of the best teams in the conference. No one is likely to catch Purdue at this point, but the Scarlet Knights are only second in the Big Ten at 8-4, above a group of six schools seated at 7-5.

One thing that has remained consistent, however, is Rutgers’ defense, which is ranked second nationally in defensive effectiveness, according to Kenpom. Indiana will need to be ready to score more than 48 points this time around if they hope to end their current losing streak against the Scarlet Knights.

Here’s what you need to know about Rutgers:

Going into this weekend, Rutgers had the distinction of being the only team to beat Purdue this season. And they did it at West Lafayette, hanging on to a nail biter to win 65-64.

The win at Purdue is just one of two road wins for Rutgers this season, the other being at Evanston on Jan. 11, but it shows they are a group that won’t be afraid of the crowd or the moment. Rutgers beat Indiana at Assembly Hall last year on a last-second shot by Ron Harper Jr. and have now knocked out a No. 1-ranked Purdue in consecutive seasons.

According to the Kenpom Rankings, the win over Indiana is actually Rutgers’ next most impressive win of the year. Of his eight conference wins, half of them have come at home against teams in the bottom half of the Big Ten.

That counts as a win at the end of the day, but going to overtime against Ohio State this year in the midst of their free fall is as close to a bad win as it could get. It’s also just one of three one-possession wins Rutgers have won all year, with the rest erupting behind strong defensive performances.

Part of the reason I, and I’m sure many others, overlooked this Rutgers team heading into Indiana’s opener at Piscataway was the Scarlet Knights’ early loss to Temple on neutral ground. Rutgers had also dropped its first game against a high major by then, losing to Miami in the Big Ten ACC Challenge.

Rutgers has generally struggled on the road this year, beating Northwestern but losing to Miami, Ohio State, Michigan State and Iowa. Iowa also beat Rutgers at Piscataway already this year, hitting 44% of their 3-pointers to beat the Scarlet Knights 76-65.

With the exception of the 93-82 loss at Iowa City, Rutgers struggled to score in each of its losses, scoring no more than 66 points in any of the other six losses. Big East fifth-team Seton Hall went to Piscataway and held Rutgers to 43 points in a 45-43 victory.

When Indiana and Rutgers last played each other, the Scarlet Knights were without starting guard Paul Mulcahy, who leads the team with 4.9 assists per game. He should be back for Tuesday’s game in Bloomington, but now Rutgers could be without Mawot Mag, who is averaging 7.8 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Cam Spencer and Clifford Omoruyi are Rutgers’ leading scorers, averaging 12.8 and 13.4 points per game, respectively. Omoruyi also leads Rutgers in rebounds per game, averaging ten rebounds.

Indiana struggled to guard Aundre Hyatt and Caleb McConnell last time out, allowing 11 and 16 points, respectively, to two players who average less than 10 per game. McConnell also dominated the offensive glass, grabbing five of Rutgers 17 offensive boards that day.

Looking at team stats, Rutgers is quite similar to the rest of the conference in that they struggle to hit 3-pointers and rely mostly on runs in the paint on offense. Indiana has been defending these types of teams well lately, which makes scoring the real deal against the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers was one of the first teams to throw a zone on the Hoosiers, so Indiana shouldn’t be surprised if they see it again Tuesday night. Even if they remain man-to-man, Indiana needs to be more disciplined with the ball in the paint and under pressure if they hope to beat Rutgers.

Kenpom gives Indiana a 59% chance of victory.