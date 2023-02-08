How to Style Your Drew Hoodie

The one outerwear item that never goes out of style all year round, the humble hoodie is a safe yet versatile addition to any look. Hoodies have been a staple of streetwear ever since the skater scene took over in ’60s California.

Launched in 2019, JB’s House of Drew merchandising also followed the hoodie bandwagon. The brand’s smiley sweatshirts with drew writings on the front are rebellious but still charming. If you’re looking to boost your streetwear game, here’s how you can style your drew the hoodie impeccably.

Styling Your Drew Hoodie

1. Embrace the everyday sports scene

Athleisure is such a versatile trend because it simply adapts to so many occasions. From Silicon Valley get-togethers to casual cafe dates, athleisure speaks so well to the minimalist.



iStock

If you want an effortless casual look, pair a yellow or orange drew the hoodie with white leather sneakers. For pants, choose chinos or cotton pants. Stay away from jeans though, as they tend to take “leisure” out of “athleisure”.



amazon india

Get it here

2. Get dressed!

Alright, we get it. Indian weather is not for suits, let alone layering suits with hoodies. But, everyone from Ayushmann Khuranna to Lebron James has sported this winning look. They’re different but not chaotic – just intriguing enough to draw eyes your way.

Drew Hoodies are particularly simple to style this way simply because the mark is not too prominent. It is simple and pairs well with formal Dupplin plaid pants. Ditch the blazer and it still looks great. It’s not appropriate as office attire, but it’s a great look for a second date.



amazon india

Get it here



3. The Standard College Look

Hoodies are part of any basic college wardrobe. They are versatile and super comfortable. Plus, they hide the obscenely graphic t-shirts underneath in front of the teachers! Drew Hoodies in gray or black blend in perfectly with the college environment, while keeping things upbeat. Pair it with your standard denim pants. You can go with blue or black jeans for this look.



iStock

Faded or paint-splattered jeans also look great with a drew the hoodie. If your college is extra generous with the dress code, you can also pair them with ripped jeans.

Get it here



4. Pair it with sweatpants

Matching living room sets are so trendy right now! And why wouldn’t they be? Edgy minimalism at its finest! If you want to have a casual look for the airport, go for a dark colored dress. drew the hoodie with matching sweatpants. If you plan to go light colored with this look, gray or steel blue works well.



amazon india

Get it here

5. Add camouflage to your everyday life

No wardrobe is complete without solid camo pants. They are basically intended for outdoor use and are an extremely practical choice. Choose a loose pair that has lots of pockets and they will soon be part of your weekly rotation.



iStock

Match your yellow drew the hoodie with a classic camo shade and voila! Black sneakers look best with cargo pants. But if you want to keep things super casual, you can also wear crocs or sandals for ultimate comfort. For summer days you can also wear camouflage shorts.



amazon india

Get it here



6. Go retro

Retro party anyone? Rose-tinted sunglasses, fancy shorts and desi beats. It almost seems like drew hoodies are made for that! Choose the right pair of trainers or sandals, ankle-length socks in funky colors and add a cap if you like – you’re ready for the night!

Choose your drew the hoodie in lavender or strawberry colors to create the neon mood. Pair it with bright yellow chino shorts if you want to do it all. If you want to stay neutral, opt for aqua blue or jade green tones.



amazon india

Get it here



7. Try tie-dye

Planning a beach vacation? Tie-dye clothes are a must! Whether you’re just laying in a hammock or going to a rave, tie-dye shorts are here to help you soak up all the sun (or disco lights).

Not all tie-dye sweatpants and shorts are swirling prints and paisley colors. If you don’t want to experiment with colors, wear tie-dye pants in black or gray. They look like jeans with overdone paint splatters and give off a very rugged vibe.



amazon india

Get it here



8. Go wild with baggy pants

Since the takeover of BTS, K-beauty and K-fashion have been all the rage! Long, flowing hair, an undying love for hoodies, and comfy pants – what’s not to love? The jumbo fit look is one that even lured Justin Bieber out of the house.

At first, picking up a pair of straight or baggy cargos seems like such an “uncle” thing to do. But trust us! The inconvenience is worth it. Get an oversized drew the hoodie and layer up your favorite plaid shirt and you’re golden! It’s a look your parents and girlfriend can pull off!



amazon india

Get it here



9. Go Baggy, but do it Desi

Ready to go out in style the desi way? Harem pants will become your best friend. Essentially bohemian, the harem pants are available in plain and bold Indian prints. We love that it’s all about keeping things light – which is perfect for the Indian climate. Only downside, hard to find a pair with functional pockets!

But do not worry. We’ve worked hard for you and found a pair with oversized pockets. Pair this veshti harem pants with an orange drew the hoodie. Complete the look with chatted Or mojaris. You can also opt for leather allocation.



amazon india

Get it here



10. The Signature Drew Hoodie Look

Despite the versatile ways you can style a drew the hoodie, the house’s signature look is one that has taken dads by storm. It’s simple – a black hoodie with yellow shorts. If you want your look to be fashion driven, this is the look for you.



amazon india

Get it here

Our recommended products:

The result

With so many ways to style a simple hoodie, this one-of-a-kind piece is sure to become your wardrobe staple. Plus, if you want to steal your bae’s heart, let them steal your hoodie!

So what are you waiting for? Go all out with your shopping and try these fresh and easy looks. Let us know which ones worked for you and which ones you missed!