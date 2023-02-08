The expert in all things bread has created the perfect handbag to walk the runway

ST. LOUIS, February 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Panera announces the launch of a new item designed for fashion enthusiasts and foodies alike: Introducing the BAGuette, the ultimate accessory designed to be at the intersection of style and function. With one of fashion’s biggest weeks approaching, there’s a lot of talk about baguette accessories in the industry – but as bread experts, Panera decided to step in to create a bag BAGuette designed the way it really should be: one that’s sleek on the outside and also the perfect size to carry one of Panera’s new toasted baguettes.



The Panera BAGuette is all about style and function – the 12-inch handbag is decked out in the beloved Panera green, designed for those looking for a splash of color in their wardrobe. The sleek structured accessory features an embossed pattern and magnetic flag closure with a metal “P” buckle and gold hardware.

Last month, Panera unveiled its newest menu item, toasted baguettes, available at bakery-cafés nationwide. The bountiful sandwiches begin to $9.99 each (taxes extra) and are freshly prepared with To do the housework ingredients in three daring recipes, including:

Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Grated Parmesan, Basil, Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing, Garlic Aioli, and Salt & Pepper on Panera’s Signature Baguette

Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Grated Parmesan, Basil, Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing, Garlic Aioli, and Salt & Pepper on Panera’s Signature Baguette Fondant Pepperoni Mozzarella: Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella mix and market sauce on Panera’s signature baguette

Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella mix and market sauce on Panera’s signature baguette Smoked Buffalo Chicken Fondant: Smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions and Buffalo sauce on a Panera signature baguette

“Our new toasted baguettes mark the first time that Panera has made a delicious sandwich in honor of our iconic baguette and it is certainly the first time that we have created a handbag,” said Drayton Martin, Vice President of Brand Development, Panera Bread. “These two creations are incredible celebrations not only of our expertise in all things bread, but also of the generous touches that make every Panera experience special.”

500 BAGuette purses are now available for presale from today in honor of one of fashion’s biggest celebrations, taking place at New York City this February. Customers can visit PaneraBaguetteBag.com to purchase the hot new spring wardrobe accessory for $39.50. (plus applicable taxes) From February 7 to February 13MyPanera members who purchase all three toasted baguette sandwiches will be eligible to win one of these “must have” purses of the season.*

For more information on the new Panera Grilled baguettesvisit www.panerabread.com.

*Purchase required. Legal residents of the United States/DC. 18+. Void where prohibited. You must be a MyPanera member to participate. The challenge starts on 02/07/2023 and ends on 02/13/2023 (the “Challenge Period”). During the Challenge Period, Entrants who purchase one of each of the toasted baguettes (Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt, Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt, and Green Goddess Caprese Melt) (“Mandatory Purchases”) at Participating U.S. Coffee Shop Bakeries will be entered for a chance to win a BAGuette scholarship. Compulsory purchases can be made in a single transaction or in multiple transactions during the challenge period. Catering orders, group orders, Panera at Work orders or orders placed on third-party delivery sites do not count towards mandatory purchases. The odds of winning a prize depend on the number of participants who complete the challenge during the challenge period. Challenge may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. For full rules and details visit: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/legal/fine-print/baguette-challenge-official-rules.html

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret leaven and the belief that sharing good bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-prepared recipes created with one simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic. At Panera, we serve foods that we are proud to serve to our own families, made with responsibly raised protein and freshly prepared with clean ingredients – foods that are free of the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors and colors of artificial sources indicated on our No-no list served in American coffee shops. From irresistible soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizzas and sweets, we offer our customers more than just great food. Our spirit of generosity drives us to meet our customers where they are through technology and our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation which donates unsold evening baked goods to local nonprofits, or low-carbon climate-friendly labeling Fresh meals.

From January 24, 2023 there were 2,112 bakery-cafés, businesses and franchises, in 48 states and in ontario canada, doing business as Panera Bread or Saint Louis Bread Co.. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest casual fast food companies in the United States, comprised of Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

SOURCE Panera Bread