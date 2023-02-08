Did you love Meghan Markles’ floral shirt dress? We’ve found an almost identical look-alike – and it’s 46% off the sale



















07 February 2023 – 11:30 GMT



Sophie Bates

Meghan Markle drove royal fans wild when she wore her red and pink floral midi dress, and we found an almost identical look-alike to the floral dress. The designer dupe is currently £44 in the Hobbs sale – buy it now.

Remember by Meghan Markle bloom beautiful Carolina Herrera floral dress? We’ve found an almost identical look-alike to the floral midi – and it’s on sale. Meghan wore the red silk dress last year when she left a virtual message for Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, and royal fans went wild for the floral dress. The shirt dress has a price tag of $1,600, but the Hobbs look alike could easily be confused with the designer version – and it is reduced by £44. DO YOU LIKE SHOPPING? Subscribe to HELLO! Edit newsletter Orelia Dress, £95/$200 (WAS £139), Hobbs BUY NOW The Orelia midi dress has a collar and a slightly pleated skirt, tied at the waist with a belt for the most flattering silhouette. The shirt dress is perfect for a pretty daytime look, and we can’t get enough of the red and pink combo against the tulip print. We recommend teaming the dress with a pair of white trainers for an effortlessly chic daytime ensemble, or teaming it with a pair of pastel heels for a glam look for occasions. The Duchess of Sussex wore the Carolina Herrera dress during her second pregnancy as she attended the Vax Live concert virtually. Accessorized to perfection, she wore delicate gold jewelry, including her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s watch, with her shiny brown hair styled in loose waves and brushed to the side. As for her makeup, she opted for her signature smokey eye and a pink lip. Stunning! The floral dress received rave reviews from Hobbs shoppers. A satisfied customer wrote: “Beautiful dress and perfect fit. It looks great on its own or with another belt.” Another added: “Really comfortable and flattering fit, it’s perfect for dressing up or dressing down.” SHOP NOW Meghan Markle’s work wardrobe – how to imitate it for the office The best camel coats for winter that Princess Kate and Meghan would approve of Zara Tindall loves the Aspinal of London camera shoulder bag – and it’s 60% off the sale The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. GOOD MORNING! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

