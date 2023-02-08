The February fashion news that *must* be on your radar





February often gets bad press. The weather isn’t the most pleasant and it’s always dark outside by the time you finish your work day (yeah, really not selling it here…), but from a clothing point of view, the most short of the year is also the most exciting. Over the next few weeks, you can expect plenty of February fashion news to hit your social media feed, from must-have brand collaborations to visually pleasing brand campaigns. And that’s not counting all the amazing fashion month posts you’re about to witness when NYFW kicks off. Speaking of campaigns, the latest Burberrys is already making headlines a lot of chatter among the style set. Its creative director, Daniel Lee, launched his first campaign for the label on February 6, since taking the reins in September 2022. 20. On the collaboration front, you won’t want to miss the new partnership Szane x Sea New York. Together, the two girl-favorite fashion brands merge their playful aesthetics to present a cheerful and joyful collection. Pro tip: If you missed his first partnership, which sold out in 24 hours (!), don’t sleep on this one, because it’s sure to be just as successful. To help you stay in the know, TZR has rounded up the biggest February fashion news you need to know below. Note: This story will be updated with more much-needed styling details until the end of the month, you’re welcome. Burberry unveils its new logo After completely clearing her Instagram feed, talk of a new slate Burberry and Lee released their first campaign on Feb. 6. It was the first glimpse of the new era of houses under Lee. Along with the images, which feature British darlings like Shygirl, Skepta and Vanessa Redgrave, the fashion house unveiled a brand new logo. Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela Release Sunglasses Known for its partnerships with iconic brands (see: Fendi, Moncler, etc.), Gentle Monster is starting the year strong with another must-have collection. Available February 28, the Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster collection features 11 frames, including oversized cat-eye, oval and wayfarer styles. In the teaser video above, both sides of the ultra-sleek shades are stamped with the signature Maison Margielas pattern. Keep your eyes peeled for more spoilers over the next few weeks. Szane x Sea New York release another collab After the success of their first partnership in 2018, Szane and Sea New York are back. Available for buy now, the second limited-edition capsule combines the French preppy feminine style of Szanes with the bohemian chic spirit of Seas. Oh, and this romantic collection includes 40 products, so there’s definitely a style for everyone. The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store is moving Attention New Yorkers: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker has moved its Upper West Side flagship store to the West Village, hopefully saving you a subway detour. The brick and mortar store is now at the corner of Bleecker and Perry streets. Bringing our store to New York’s West Village has long been our company’s dream, Parker said in the press release. It is my husband’s birthplace, my family’s home, and where we have nurtured decades-long relationships with countless shop owners, past and present. Kate Spade partners with Pantone On February 6, Kate Spade and Pantone released their first-ever collaboration, which spans the gamut from ready-to-wear to home products. Intrinsic to Kate Spade’s DNA, the color green has been at the heart of the brand from the start, the statement said. The new color created by Pantone, dubbed Kate Spade Green, is a modern ode to that heritage, evoking the spirit of possibility and optimism that the brand has known for 30 years. Also watch out for high-end taxis during NYFW, thanks to the label’s latest move with Pantone. Canada Goose launches NBA collection Canada Goose Not a basketball fan? That may change after exploring the third limited-edition collection from Canada Gooses in partnership with the NBA. The iconic outerwear brand tapped Chris Gibbs, streetwear designer and owner of Union LA, for the West Coast-inspired range. Available February 9, the sport-cool five-piece outerwear collection is a sartorial slam dunk. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/fashion/fashion-news-february-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos