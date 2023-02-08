Re/Done launches jeans and menswear – WWD

LONDON — Re/Done adds menswear to its repertoire.

The cool Los Angeles-based brand, known for breathing new life into vintage Levi’s denim, has two singular big visions for 2023: successfully launching menswear and maintaining a steady pace of business in the current climate crisis, says Jamie Mazur. on Zoom, co-founder of Re/Fait with Sean Barron.

The idea of ​​venturing into the men’s market had begun before COVID-19, but the operation was halted to focus on the rest of the business as the world went into lockdown.

“We’ve done so many different projects within Re/Done, so this is the first time I really feel like I can really focus on that,” said Mazur, whose menswear collection will launch on Tuesday. .

The brand’s philosophy of upcycling, upcycling and unsold fabrics will continue in the men’s category, which includes knitwear using upcycled Hanes t-shirts and double V-neck sweatshirts; shirts made from vintage Japanese textiles; and straight, slim and baggy jeans inspired by the 50s, 60s and 90s.

Re/Done Courtesy of Re/Done

Re/Done’s concept is to rebuild old Levi’s into new styles, which inspired Mazur to launch the brand. Re/Done has recycled nearly 200,000 pairs of Levi’s.

“When we started Re/Done, I was buying vintage Levi’s and sewing them myself, and then I noticed the girls were doing it and my girlfriends who were stylists were doing it too,” Mazur said, explaining that the reason he created the label was to make what he did for himself “available to men and women”.

When Mazur launched Re/Done with Barron, the female category came first for the good of the company. Mazur believed that “if you want to make money in fashion, you’re going to make women’s clothes. Now it’s a different beast because menswear is just as important,” he said.

Working with Levi’s and Hanes t-shirts has always been quite “masculine” for Mazur, which is why he never felt out of place when designing clothes for Re/Done.

“Many skinny men have bought women’s jeans over the years,” Mazur said. He often comes across questions from clients whose boyfriends have asked when Re/Done will launch menswear.

Mazur is candid about not exceeding his targets in 2023 due to the cost of living crisis happening right now – he’s happy to be fixated on the current success of Re/Done and focus on launching men.

Jamie Mazur, co-founder of Re/Done. Courtesy of Re/Done

“We stop doing anything anywhere just to maintain [what] we have and if things change next year we will come back to opening stores,” said Mazur, whose ambitions are still in high spirits at the prospect of opening a store in London after the welcome. friend they met in their Chiltern Street pop-up. to the store.

In July 2022, Re/Done opened a retail store in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, in the heart of Saint-Germain as part of its expansion. International markets account for 40% of brand site traffic, wholesale accounts for 55% of business, while direct-to-consumer on e-commerce and brick and mortar account for 45% of business. activity.

The brand will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year – over the years Mazur’s biggest challenge has been launching ready-to-wear because “it’s really hard to take something and make something out of it. something new that you really want to wear or resonate with”. people. Our goal has always been to continue to recycle and be sustainable.