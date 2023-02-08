Unboxing the vast and endless world of digital fashion

Courtesy of Burberry and Minecraft

The Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute was onto something when it picked Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology as the theme for its 2016 show. Kicking off the first Monday in May with its annual Met Gala, which boasted a red carpet with ensembles inspired by those of sci-fi future pearls and metallic sequins, 3D appliques gravity-defying dresses and glow-in-the-dark dresses, to name a few no one would have guessed we’d be in a digital fashion world less than a decade later. Now, in a time when terms like NFTs and metaverses have become part of everyday conversation, it’s time for virtual wearables to be proudly put in the spotlight.

Understanding fashion for the digital space starts with understanding technology in 2023. Specifically, the latest generation of the Internet, also known as Web 3.0 or more commonly known as Web3 . You don’t necessarily need to know the finer details of cryptocurrencies or DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) to be a patron or spectator of fashion’s forays into the space. Still, a basic knowledge of style defines the intersection with the Web3 world (and what that means to you, dear reader) certainly can’t hurt. The main space you need to watch out for? The metaverse.

Currently, there are two budding concepts of a metaverse for fashion, Tobi Ajala, Founder and CEO of Tech Tee , a digital agency specializing in luxury and fashion, tells ELLE.com by phone. First, when you enter a [virtual] space without an avatar, but you have access to all these virtual assets, like Gucci Garden. Ajala further explains that this route channels the experience of walking around a museum or window shopping, but in an elevated way. Most often, it serves as an extension of the brand. The other, she adds, still has a virtual space, but the user has a personal avatar that they can customize and dress up to experience the brand in an entirely new way. Often the latter of the two takes shape in the form of games. You might remember a time in 2019 and 2020 where brands like Moschino and Valentino were creating digital collections specific to video game franchises like The Sims And animal crossingrespectively, and they were certainly not the only ones.

Courtesy of Burberry and Minecraft

Since then, garments made using vectors and pixels rather than fabrics and seams have become more common. Case in point: Burberry’s gaming collaboration with Minecraft, Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond, was one of the biggest gaming collaborations of 2022. According to Phillip Hennche, Chief Channels Innovation Officer at Burberry , collaborating with video game franchises like Minecraft allows the brand to engage with its audience in an entirely new way. Minecraft, as a game, lives digitally. Everything revolves around the creation of virtual universes. On the Burberry side, we basically do the same thing, but in a physical way. We have our stores, we have our product and we have created a brand universe within that, he says.

The collaboration included digital products that touched on the Burberry brand, such as an Equestrian Knight character, a monogram maze, and unique Burberry x Minecraft skins (aka clothing for your Minecraft character or other in-game avatars). Self-expression, to us, has always been very important, adds Minecraft Consumer Products Director Federico San Martin. Personalization is essential to allow us to represent ourselves as people and in the world of video games. It is an evolving space; we now see people trying to represent themselves the same way they are as humans as they are in video games. With this in mind, the British fashion house has also created a with Minecraft designs for fans of the brand to buy and match their characters. Consider this one of those times when art imitates life or vice versa.

Now, customizing your avatar goes beyond matching clothes. However, who among us doesn’t want to see a digital mini-me running around in these virtual worlds? It becomes a new form of self-expression. According The Institute of the Future of Marketing , there is growing demand for digital fashion: 47% of consumers are interested in digital clothing, 87% of whom have already purchased some form of digital fashion. For Ajala, this makes sense. If you want longer hair as a digital avatar, just press a button or pay $3. Meanwhile, if you’re in the real world, it could take years to get your hair down to your shoulders, she suggests. There are definitely human validation methods and elements out there, but right now I definitely see all of those things as contributing factors, but it’s still very early days. She’s right; the fashion industry is just at the forefront of this new frontier, with gaming being just one facet of the virtually infinite space and that’s precisely what makes it so exciting.

Courtesy of ZERO10

Another way to practice digital fashion is augmented reality, which is how George Yashin and ZERO10 , an augmented reality fashion platform, experimented with designs that are both beautiful and literally out of this world. The main power of this platform and the whole digital fashion movement is to create something that cannot exist in real life. We find that the most requested items [on ZERO10] are crazy wings and robes with weird physics, he said on a Zoom call. Yashin and her team want to embrace fashion’s wow factor while collaborating with big fashion brands and companies, adding that because the technology is so new, it’s completely open to experimentation. AR brings a new level of engagement, and with it, a new level of feelings. And while the co-founder is among the many currently testing the sheer number of results that come with uncharted territory, he also reminds me that there are still many current uses, such as virtual try-ons, highlighting that of shopping Farfetches. application.

It wasn’t the first time the retailer had entered the digital fashion conversation either, as it was a project that Ajala had previously worked on and is now offering to other brands who want to implement augmented reality in their e-commerce sites. The main benefit of this type of technology (besides the fun, of course), she mentions, is that you are now able to make a smarter purchasing decision, which ultimately leads to fewer returns and carbon emissions spent on shipping.

Courtesy of Dale Arden Chong

Beyond interactive video games and virtual dressing rooms, what other ways can we interact with digital fashion goods? Many designers have released their own NFTs, but the juries are still unsure what you can actually do with them and why we should care. Ajala, who believes NFTs will be most successful in the arts, fashion, sports and music industries, says the value lies in the love of the object. It doesn’t matter if it’s a niche, if there’s a very small market, or if nobody likes it; you still love it and you still keep it, she shares, citing her friends’ affinity for virtual Guccis sneakers. Once you implement an artistic element, no matter how much it costs, no matter who cares, there will always be a niche group that cares and is not willing to sacrifice their love for a trend, whether it’s worth anything or not. .

With virtual try-ons, video games, metaverse fashion shows and NFTs just marking the beginning of our digital fashion experience, there’s no telling what’s next, but rest assured, it will only strengthen the industry, especially as brands get creative with how they showcase their digital pieces. Maybe, as Ajala thinks, well see a return to unboxing videos, but this time in Roblox or Decentraland. Or, in the phygital world, everyone will have AR glasses and be able to see other people’s digital clothes when we wear them, according to Yashin’s imagination. Maybe it’s something we can’t even begin to design because the technology hasn’t been designed yet. And in this universe, the possibilities are truly endless.