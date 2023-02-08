Holly Willoughby’s Phase Eight Shirt Dress is a Winner





Holly Willoughby looked cheerful in a belted midi shirt dress before taking the stage to host This morning Tuesday, February 7. We love seeing the star post her daily looks on Instagram, and today was no different. This particularly sparkly outfit has us wanting to see more of Holly’s spring looks as we head into the warmer months. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The emerald green shirt dress pictured is from one of our favorite brands, Phase Eight, and is made from summer’s fabric: Broderie Anglaise. It’s not just the pop of color that captivated us, this dress also has a flattering waistband, contrasting gold buttons and a chic midi hemline that will swing elegantly with your every move. The Amalie Broderie shirt dress is available from Phase Eight in sizes 8-20 and costs £129. Amalie Embroidery Shirt Dress Stage Eight

phase-eight.com £129.00 It’s no surprise that the pieces Holly wears usually sell out within days, but luckily this Phase Eight issue is still in stock (at the time of writing). Holly chose to accessorize her look with a pair of trusty beige pumps – a true staple of the presenter’s wardrobe, especially when opting for bare legs or nude tights. Worn this way, this dress is ideal for garden parties, weddings and special occasions, but a shirt dress can also suit more casual daytime looks by simply adding white trainers and a cardigan. We’ve found versatile pumps to get you through the summer season on the M&S website. These high heels channel Holly’s designer pair for £25. Pointed Stiletto Heel Pumps M&S collection

markandspencer.com £25.00 If Holly’s gorgeous look has you feeling pretty summery and you’re looking for a new shirt dress to add to your collection, here are some of our favorite new season styles available in stores now: Satin Midi Shirt Dress Boden

boden.fr £140.00 £75.60 (46% off) Midaxi Animal Print Tie Front Shirt Dress MS

markandspencer.com £45.00 .

