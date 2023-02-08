Fashion
Why KidSuper Designer Colm Dillane is one of FN’s emerging talents – Footwear News
There were plenty of fashionable moments (and shoe highlights) during Paris Men’s Fashion Week last month. But no name was hotter than KidSuper – just ask the names in bold who served as both entertainers and models at the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 show, held at the Casino de Paris.
“I think his brain thinks differently. Maybe his brain is even wired differently,” Tyra Banks said backstage to brand designer Colm Dillane, just before stepping onto the stand-up comedy stage. Banks, who hosted the live comedy-themed event, added that not only is Dillane a “magician” in terms of design, but he’s also a “warm” and “connected” person.
It was this original thought that caught the attention of LVMH, which presented Dillane with the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize in 2021 (the first American to win this honor) with a prize of 150,000 euros and a year of mentorship. . It’s also what brought the designer to Louis Vuitton for the opportunity to design the men’s fall/winter 2023 collection alongside a collective of other creatives.
Dillane, who goes by the moniker KidSuper for all of her creative endeavors since 2012, launched her brand as we know it today in 2018. The New York native, who attended Brooklyn Tech High School and the University of New York before embracing fashion in its own right. time, started making T-shirts when he was in high school.
After two seasons of exclusion from the official Paris Fashion Week schedule, the Brooklyn-based designer’s big break came with the Spring 2021 season of KidSuper, when he finally secured a spot on the official schedule.
The show, performed virtually due to COVID-19, was an animated clay-track presentation that “featured” Salvador Dalí, Naomi Campbell, Stephen Hawking, Pelé and more. “This show has earned us comparisons to the youthful milieu of Raf Simons and the surreal sensibilities of Schiaparelli,” Dillane told FN.
The same “Everything’s Fake Until It’s Real” collection also caught the eye of Rei Kawakubo, founder of Comme des Garçons, who added the brand to her Dover Street Market stores. Fast forward to today, and KidSuper can be found worldwide in a select group of retailers like Ssense, LuisaViaRoma, Saks Fifth Avenue and Selfridges.
KidSuper is also a celebrity favorite, with the label seen on Jay-Z, Lewis Hamilton, Dua Lipa, Chance the Rapper, Nick Jonas, Pete Davidson, Jack Harlow, Erykah Badu, Kodak Black, Post Malone and many more. .
Dillane’s love of unusual catwalk presentations continued last season with an ambitious and witty live auction, where members of the public bid on original canvas compositions as well as matching garments. walked the runway, demonstrating how Dillane blends her love of art and fashion.
This clever approach to fashion presentations takes us back to this season, which saw Banks, who changed her look 10 times during the hour-long stand-up comedy event, joined on stage by eight performers. Comedians Yvonne Orji, Jeff Ross, Stavros Halkias, Andrew Santino, Andrew Schultz, Theo Von, Fary and Matteo Lane all took to the stage at the Casino de Paris in KidSuper’s latest collection.
“Your clothes are a talking point,” Ross joked onstage during his comedy set. “And that conversation usually starts with, ‘What the fuck are you wearing? And how can I get it? »
Ross, of course, was referring to KidSuper’s clothing and accessories, which are anything but understated. Some of the brand’s most recent styles have been Dillane’s “Kissing” piece series, seen on trench coats, puffer jackets and handbags. As the name suggests, the patterns are designed to look like two people kissing when fully closed.
As for shoes, KidSuper teased new shoe collaborations with Stuart Weitzman and Brazilian bootmaker Cocker Shoes during their January show. Dillane’s painted loafers are also very popular, as well as her shoe collection with Suicoke.
Looking ahead, Dillane said he is focused on scaling the KidSuper team in 2023 to support several new upcoming projects.
“In 2023, we have several exciting projects planned, including an expansion of our art, styles and outlets, including the opening of the KidSuper Creative Factory in Williamsburg. [Brooklyn] and new collaborations,” Dillane added. “It’s a year to look forward to.”
