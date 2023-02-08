Panera presents BAGuette to celebrate New York Fashion Week





Following the launch of its new Toasted Baguettes last month, Panera Bread has announced the launch of a new item designed for fashion enthusiasts and foodies alike: the BAGuette. With New York Fashion Week approaching, Panera created the special bag to be stylish on the outside and also the perfect size to carry one of the bakery-café chains’ new sandwiches. The Panera BAGuette is a 12-inch handbag clad in the iconic Panera green, designed for those looking for a pop of color in their wardrobe. The elegant structured accessory features an embossed pattern and magnetic flag closure with a custom metal P buckle and gold hardware. Five hundred BAGuette purses are now available for presale starting today. Customers can visit Paneras special website to shop the new spring wardrobe accessory for $39.50. From February 7 to 13, MyPanera members who purchase all three toasted baguette sandwiches will also have a chance to win one of these purses. New Paneras Toasted Baguettes ($9.99) are freshly made with clean ingredients in three bold and fresh recipes, including: Green Goddess Caprese Melt Peppadew Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Grated Parmesan, Basil, Arugula, Green Goddess Dressing, Garlic Aioli, and Salt & Pepper on Paneras Signature Baguette

Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella mix and market sauce on Paneras signature baguette

Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt Smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions and Buffalo sauce on Paneras baguette “Our new toasted baguettes mark the first time that Panera has made a delicious sandwich in honor of our iconic baguette and it’s certainly the first time we’ve created a handbag,” says Drayton Martin, vice president of construction of the brand, Panera Bread. These two creations are amazing celebrations not only of our expertise in all things bread, but also of the generous touches that make every Panera experience special.

