Highlights of PAUSE: 60 years of CIFF – PAUSE Online





As the world’s leading trade fair for fashion, beauty, contemporary furniture and interior design, CIFF celebrates its 60th anniversary. Exhibitors and visitors from around the world have visited CIFF since its inception in 1956, making it one of the industry’s most influential and important events.

This season marks CIFF’s 60th anniversary, a milestone for the show. With the appointment of a new director, Sofie Dolva, and the acquisition of Revolver Fair which is evolving alongside CIFF, Danish fashion and accessories are looking to establish themselves on the Scandinavian scene. Laying the groundwork for a new phase of CIFF, Sofie explains that “with the acquisition of Revolver, we can now use more of our resources to support our brands, improve our hospitality program and build on the momentum we have currently in Scandinavia. The last edition of CIFF before its merger with Revolver was an exciting time for the Danish fair, with a retrospective exhibition of some of the most iconic and influential pieces of furniture and interior design from the past 60 years, as well as lectures and workshops by some of the best known experts in the industry.

Trends in fashion, furniture and interior design are exposed up close and personal at CIFF, making it a fascinating experience. From cutting-edge technology to environmentally friendly products, visitors can expect to see it all at the show. A hallmark of the Copenhagen Fashion Week calendar, the CIFF show features a wide range of exhibitors, including established brands and up-and-coming designers, all showcasing their newest products and collections, like the guys at Studio Hagel, the design studio founded in 2015. by Mathieu Hagelaars.

Present at the show for the first time, Studio Hagel has established itself as one of the world’s leading shoe design studios. Designing and developing collections rooted in a creative concept that can be applied to anything, Studio Hagel has worked on runway footwear for luxury brands such as Off-White™, Suicoke and Botter. An important aspect of CIFF is the networking opportunities it provides, brands like Studio Hagel are using them to their full potential. The show is a great place for industry professionals to meet, connect and collaborate. Visitors can expect to meet and interact with other designers, fabricators, architects and other industry leaders from around the world.

A major event in the fashion, beauty, furniture and interior design industry, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, it’s hard not to think what the future of CIFF will look like and what Sofie explains that the ambition is to become one of the most attractive destinations for buyers, and to remain agile and alert so that we can adapt our platform to what is relevant and required from the industry.

