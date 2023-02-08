Everything We Know About Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Sons





Pamela Anderson has two sons with Mtley Cre drummer and ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25.



Dylan Jagger Lee, Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee (from left) attend the Fashion Los Angeles Awards on March 20, 2016.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images



Brandon and Dylan grew up in the spotlight with famous parents Anderson and Lee. Although Anderson and Lee divorced in 1998, Anderson maintains in her memoir, “Love, Pamela,” that the two “still check in, once in a while.” In 2015, Anderson told People, “I had beautiful kids with him. My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. I was trying to piece everything else together.”

Brandon and Dylan were born in Malibu and sent to a remote Vancouver Island for boarding school.



Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee (left to right) attend The Hidden Heroes Gala in August 2015.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images



In a joint conversation with Interview Magazine in 2019, Brandon and Dylan opened up about growing up in Los Angeles and having celebrity parents. “Brandon and I went to high school in Canada, so we came back to see our friends in completely different situations than we left off,” Dylan told the outlet. “LA can be amazing, but it can also be the worst. A lot of people think it’s, like, being an actor, being a musician, being a model, or you’re nothing. It’s a pretty dog-eating world of dog. .”

Dylan is also a model and in 2018 he walked alongside his brother at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan.



Dylan Jagger Lee walks the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on January 13, 2018.

Victor Virgil/Getty Images



Dylan’s modeling career began in 2016 when he posed for a Saint Laurent campaign, according to VogueFrance. Dylan is currently signed with EWG Management and his resume includes work with Coach, Hugo Boss, Acne Studios and Armani Exchange, according to his EWG Management biography.

In March 2018, Tommy Lee accused Brandon of assaulting him at his Los Angeles home. Later that year, the two publicly reconciled on Instagram.



Tommy Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson (left to right) watch the X Games – Moto X Freestyle competition on August 16, 2003.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images



According to a March 2018 People article, officers responded to an incident at Tommy Lee’s home in Los Angeles, where Lee had to be taken to hospital. People have reported that Brandon has been named a person of interest in the assault, but no arrests have been made. brandon later tell people that the altercation was due to Lee’s alcoholism. “I love my dad and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy,” Brandon told the outlet. In December 2018, the two apparently reconciled. Lee posted a photo of him and Brandon kissing with the caption, “I love you son.” Brandon replied with the comment “I love you dad.” In 2019, Brandon spoke to magazine interview on his own sobriety. “Being sober is the best thing that’s ever happened to me…Since I’ve been sober, I feel like everything has gotten better for me,” he told the outlet.

In addition to acting in films, Brandon appeared in the reality series “The Hills: New Beginnings” from 2019 to 2021.



Brandon Thomas Lee attends the premiere of “Mob Town” on December 13, 2019.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images



“The Hills: New Beginnings” was a sequel to the MTV series “The Hills,” which aired from 2006 to 2010. “The Hills” followed Los Angeles socialites as they navigated stardom, money and relationships in the spotlight. “The Hills: New Beginnings” featured OG stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner and new stars, like Brandon. On the show, Brandon has a close friendship with Jenner and a romantic relationship with model Daniella Beckerman. The two have since broken up and Brandon is said to be dating model Lily Easton, according to her.

Apart from modeling, Dylan is also a musician and was previously a member of the electronic music group Midnight Kids.



Dylan Jagger Lee attends Frankie’s Bikinis Runway Fashion Show on June 21, 2018.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images



Dylan started his musical career in the band Midnight Kids. The then two-person band released their debut EP “The Lost Youth” in 2020. In January 2021, Midnight Kids announced on Instagram that Dylan would walk away from the group. “As I reflect on my journey thus far, it is with a heavy heart that I share that I am parting ways and moving in a different musical direction that feels more true to me,” Dylan said captioned the message.

In June 2021, Dylan started making music with Anton Khabbaz in the pop group Motel 7.



Dylan Jagger Lee attends the Acne Studios Menswear 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June 2019.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images



In March 2022, Motel 7 comes out”Listeners,a six-song EP that “dives into more alt-pop electronic sounds, with hip-hop-inspired drumming and lo-fi beats,” according to Strong thread. For magazine interview in 2019, Dylan opened up about his initial aversion to music and admitted he had “never listened to rock music”. “My dad loves all music, but I hated music back then,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t want to do music. I didn’t want to be an actor. I didn’t want to do anything. Then I fell in love with it.”

In November 2021, Brandon launched his Swingers Club clothing line in conjunction with local authorities.



Brandon Thomas Lee attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2021.

Rob Kim/Getty Images



Brandon’s clothing line, Swingers Club, is inspired by “retro preppy golf apparel”. according to People. “Golf is a big part of my life and so is fashion,” Brandon wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post about the line, People reported. “Until now, it’s been a dream of mine to create a brand that reflects my sense of style combined with a lifestyle that I love and enjoy. I can’t wait to show you what’s next. !” Anderson and Lee reunited in November 2021 to celebrate the release of their son’s clothing line in Los Angeles, according to People.

Brandon was instrumental in Anderson’s Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, A Love Story’.



Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee (left to right) attend the premiere of ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ on January 30, 2023.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images



Anderson’s documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” revealed an intimate look at Anderson’s rise to fame and public scandal. The documentary coincided with the release of his memoir, “Love, Pamela” which was released on January 31. Brandon served as the film’s producer. Anderson’s eldest son shared his thoughts on the documentary in an Instagram post. “I’m proud that people are finally getting a glimpse of my mother’s truth with this movie,” Brandon captioned the post. “I hope they will see at the end that behind this cartoon that everyone has loved over the years, there is actually a very real, very kind, caring and sensitive person who deserves to be protected, dear and celebrated.” Anderson credited her two sons with “encouraging” her to tell her story in her memoir dedication. Baywatch star taken to instagram Monday to share his thoughts on parenthood. “My boys surprise me every day, and the wonderful challenges of motherhood have all been so deeply rewarding,” Anderson wrote in the caption.

