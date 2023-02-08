The Cumberlands Patriots (KY) open the new year in Walk Off mode





VSN (admin) Posted on Tuesday, February 07, 2023 – 10:30

Williamsburg, KY- Two three-run innings helped propel the 15e rated the Patriots one outright win over 18e rated Indiana Southeast. Four Pats hit home runs in the season opener. The Patriots threw eight arms in the season opener with Jake Kmiecik take the start. Both Billings Knicko And Tyler Shafer notched four strikeouts per play. While Caesar Avila got his first win as a Patriot as he pitched 1.0 innings with two strikeouts and no walks. In the batter’s box, Sujel Arias went 2-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base. At the same time, Raphy Almanzar went 3-5 with two doubles. Ryan razors went 2-3 at home plate with a two-run homer. Evan St Claire had a home run and a few scoring plays in center field, as he kicked someone home from his spot in center field. Max Harper also homered and scored a walk out of the game. The Patriots allowed a pair of home runs in the first two innings that saw the Grenadiers take a 4-0 lead. The Pats were going to throw their sticks in the top of the sixth after Charlie Muniz swayed UC’s momentum when he caught someone stealing out the top half of the sleeve. Arias started with a bomb over the field fence at center right. Three batters later, Shavers walked. Then St Claire stepped in and hit a two-run homer to cut the lead to 4-3. In the top of the seventh, IU Southeast extended their lead to 6-3. Cumberlands would tie the game in the bottom of the eighth with another three-run inning. This inning started with a first bomb from Harper clearing over the left field fence to make it a 6-4 game. After a height change, Josh Simon came to the plate and scored a walk. Then on Shavers’ first pitch at bat, Simon moved up to second on a wild pitch. On the next pitch, Shavers homered two runs to left center to tie the game at 6-6. In the top of the ninth, Avila stepped on the mound and collected two strikeouts and a liner straight to St Claire in center field to tie the game at 6-6. Almanzar opened the ninth with his second brace of the match. The Grenadiers intentionally walked Muniz which brought Arias home with two goals. Arias reached first on a field error, which filled in the bases. Harper then came to home plate and took four straight balls to leave the game with a walk. The Patriots start the season 1-0 and will travel to Georgia to face Point University at Perfect Game Fields. This series will begin on Friday, February 10e 15 hours. IU Southeast University of the Cumberlands (KY) Baseball Mid-South Conference River States Conference Game Results

