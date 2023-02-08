



Manga Artist Slams Japan’s Stupid Dress Code For School Girls A popular manga author publicly denounces the strict dress codes that high school students in Japan, especially girls, are forced to face.



An outspoken mangaka has openly criticized the strict dress codes of most Japanese high schools.

As detailed by Japan todayMasayuki Ishikawa, creator of the slice of life manga, Moyashimon, posted a long message on Twitter condemning the fact that students in Japan, especially girls, are forced to follow the dress code even when weather conditions require different clothes to stay warm. Ishikawa also pointed out that teachers have more freedom in what they can wear. Japan Today included a translated version of the original tweet. RELATED: Artist Aoashi Manga Pays Tribute to Messi After World Cup Win

Ishikawa suggests adults follow the same dress code “I used to think high school girls were really tough with the way they walk around bare-legged in the winter,” Ishikawa said. “But the rules at the school my daughter attends state that the only leg covers they are allowed to wear, [other than a skirt] are the socks specified by the school. S’ils portent quelque chose de plus que cela, ils se font crier dessus par les enseignants, qui sont tous emmitouflés dans des collants,[Uniqlo}Heat-Techetd’autresvêtementsdoublésSicesadultesdevaientsepromenerdehorsneserait-cequedeuxsecondesenportantjusteunejupeplisséeetdeschaussettesilsseraientcomplètementdétruits!Pourquoileshommesnecomprennent-ilspas?”[Uniqlo}Heat-TechandotherlinedwearIfthoseadultshadtowalkaroundoutsideforeventwosecondswearingjustapleatedskirtandsocksthey’dbecompletelywrecked!Whydon’tmenunderstand?”[Uniqlo}Heat-Techetd’autresvêtementsdoublésSicesadultesdevaientsepromenerdehorsneserait-cequedeuxsecondesenportantjusteunejupeplisséeetdeschaussettesilsseraientcomplètementdétruits!Pourquoileshommesnecomprennent-ilspas?”[Uniqlo}Heat-TechandotherlinedwearIfthoseadultshadtowalkaroundoutsideforeventwosecondswearingjustapleatedskirtandsocksthey’dbecompletelywrecked!Whydon’tmenunderstand?” As many anime protagonists are of high school or college age, school uniforms are commonplace in Japanese animation. However, Ishikawa highlighted practical issues with these mandatory uniforms. The artist’s post received more than 30,000 likes on social media, with many commenters saying teachers should follow the same rules as students. Others shared stories of how these rules caused real harm, like one person who said her classmate had hives on her legs from continuous exposure to cold. RELATED: Mazinger Z Artist Gosaku Ota Dies at 74 Masayuki Ishikawa is best known as the creator of Moyashimon: Tales of Agriculture. Serialized in Kodansha Evening magazine from July 2004 to June 2013, this goofy comic manga revolves around a college student named Tadayasu Sawaki, who can communicate with bacterial microorganisms. While this power makes him a minor celebrity in his school’s agriculture department, it also leads to many bizarre situations. Shirogumi Inc. and Telecom Animation Film adapted the series into an anime which ran for two seasons and consisted of 23 episodes. A live-action series adaptation starring Yuichi Nakamura as Tadayasu debuted in July 2010 and ran for 11 episodes, ending in September 2010. Moyashimon is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The manga is available in English from Del Rey Comics. Source: Japan today

