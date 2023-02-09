Fashion
Why is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being investigated? Probably for her dress, makeup and hairstyle at the Met Gala
News broke two months ago that one of Americas most polarizing lawmakers was facing an ethics investigation. No one is willing to officially explain the reason for the investigation, but Forbes scoring all the points to a glamorous night on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
IIt was September 2021, around the time the world was beginning to emerge from lockdown, when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed up to one of America’s flashiest parties, the Met Gala. The deputy came with a message, transmitted via her strapless dress. On the back of the white dress, scribbled in blood red letters, were the words Tax The Rich.
As Ocasio-Cortez addressed the line of cameras near the entrance, her outfit got the message across to passing guests, including billionaire Tory Burch and centimillionaire Kris Jenner. Bumps weren’t the only ones ogling the dress. Photos of the dress instantly exploded online, sparking a viral mix of praise and outrage that even the Kardashian family would envy. In Washington, meanwhile, another group of onlookers became interested for a more important reason: the attire indicated a possible violation of House ethics rules.
The one-of-a-kind dress that Ocasio-Cortez helped create for the occasion, did not belong to the member. Congress Directives generally prevent legislators from accepting gifts. Ocasio-Cortez claimed that she borrowed the piece by its creator, Aurora James, an acclaimed artist known for working with the likes of Beyonc. It is more difficult to borrow hair and makeup, which Ocasio-Cortez also received from well-known artists.
Even if Ocasio-Cortez had, in fact, borrowed a more standard dress, it still could have caused her to rape House gift rules, according to Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust. Borrowing isn’t allowed, and the main reason for that is that it could just be used as a way to evade all ethics rules, Arnold says. As soon as she said she borrowed things, we thought it was indicative of a gift.
Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis who specializes in government ethics and is very critical of politicians on both sides of the aisle, added: It is not obvious to me that she was able to accept them.
The Met Gala has also caused ethical problems for others. Another New York Democrat, former Rep. Carolyn Maloney, was investigated by the Congressional Ethics Office for her attendance at the event. As part of this investigation, the Ethics Office obtained receipts and documents showing that Maloney had paid for the dresses she wore to the gala in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Maloney also provided documents showing that she had paid for her hair and makeup.
A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, Lauren Hitt, declined to answer questions. The statement from the ethics committees did not comment on the subject of their review and so, out of respect for their ongoing process, neither do we, Hitt said, adding that the MP is cooperating with the investigation.
The dress designer also declined to comment. The hair and makeup artist who helped Ocasio-Cortez get ready for the evening did not respond to requests for comment. vogue, Who posted footage of Ocasio-Cortez getting ready for the gala and whose editor Anna Wintour is overseeing the event, also did not respond to inquiries.
Had Ocasio-Cortez taken care of her clothes, hair and makeup, just her presence at the gala might have been enough to raise ethical concerns, given that tickets to the event would cost $35,000. The day after the party, the MP took to Instagram to defend her presence. BEFORE anyone started ranting, she wrote, New York’s elected officials are regular guests and attend the Met because of our responsibilities in overseeing our city’s cultural institutions that serve the public. I was one of the many present.
That explanation didn’t make much sense to American Accountability Foundation founder Tom Jones, who called for an ethics investigation into Ocasio-Cortez the day after the party. The idea that this is some sort of voter service is a joke, he said. I’ve worked in congressional offices. Constituent services go to the local community development organization and help them set up a food bank or saying, I can help you complete this grant application so you can get funds to serve your community . It’s not going to a $35,000 a year gala, listening to rock stars, looking good, and spreading a leftist message.
Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestion that others in his position attend the event also doesn’t entirely hold up. When asked if members of Congress receive invitations to the gala, a Met spokesperson said city officials, such as the mayor and parks commissioner, usually receive invitations, but did not not mentioned members of Congress. As to whether or not House investigators contacted anyone at the museum regarding Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance, the spokesperson said, the Met is not commenting on ongoing investigations.
Additionally, lists of government officials supposed to be invited to the Met Gala in 2016 and 2018 show no members of Congress. Only one other federal legislator appeared in vogues Summary of 182 photos of every celebrity look from the 2021 gala: Maloney, a congresswoman who, unlike Ocasio-Cortez, represented a part of New York right next to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Voters ousted Maloney from Congress in last year’s primaries, so House ethics officials are unlikely to say more about the investigation into him. The Ethics Committee, however, promised to provide an update on its investigation of Ocasio-Cortez sometime after its first meeting of the new Congress. It’s not clear when that will be. Kevin McCarthy won an election to become Speaker of the House on Jan. 7, but the committee’s first meeting has yet to be scheduled.
