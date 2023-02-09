Kyrsten Sinemas’ SOTU yellow dress sparks hot reactions on Twitter: ‘Skinned Big Bird for her outfit’





Senator Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, has once again sparked a wildfire of comments on social media with her flashy fashion sense. President Biden gave his second State of the Union on Tuesday, now to a divided government, with a newly Republican-controlled House. However, for many, the fashion choices of several politicians stole the show. Sinema wore a bright yellow off-the-shoulder dress that raised many eyebrows on Twitter. It comes a month after her furry outfit at the World Economic Forum was compared to a sheep. BIDEN FAILED TO KEEP PROMISES HE MADE IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS Pence’s former assistant, Olivia Troye, recounted a discussion with her mother about whether Sinemas’ outfit was more Grammy-appropriate. “Mom: That lady in the bright yellow dress Me: Senator Kyrsten Sinema? Mom: Yeah. Did she get confused and think she was going to the Grammys music awards show you were watching l ‘other night?’” she wrote. Writer Lesley Abravanel tweeted a similar comparison, “Kyrsten Sinema got confused and thought it was the Grammys #sotu2023.” MSNBC producer Manny Fidel compared Sinema and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., with her fur collar, to cartoonish video game antagonists, “marjorie taylor greene and kyrsten sinema look like comedic villains in a final fantasy game from the 90s.” Author Ted Genoways compared Sinemas’ outfit to the famous curtain rod dress worn in a parody of Gone with the Wind on the Carol Burnett Show, “Kyrsten Sinema walking into the bedroom. #SOTU” Popular account The Rude Pundit tweeted, “I see Kyrsten Sinema skinned Big Bird for his outfit.” BIDEN HAS ONLY MENTIONED CHINA 3 TIMES IN 2022 STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS Outside magazine editor Alex Heard tweeted like he was in a drinking game: “Sinema is wearing a wacky yellow dress. Drink!” He later added that the dress “has shoulder pads that look like flying buttresses”. Political cartoonist Tom Tomorrow said her dress resembled the futuristic clothes from his own comics: “In general, don’t comment on clothing choices, but I appreciate Sinema’s effort to usher in the future I always have. conceived.” Tribune Content Agency sportswriter Ben Estes tweeted, “Sinema is wearing a dress from Macy’s Cry For Help collection.” However, other users praised Sinema for making a bold choice. Radio host Grace Curley tweeted, “As someone who RARELY takes fashion risks, I love that Kyrsten Sinema has so much fun with her outfits.” “I like what [Kyrsten] Sinema door. She dresses as she wants to dress and thinks as she wants to think. That’s why the Democrats fear it. She is herself. She went to Washington DC to represent her constituents, not to become a Pelosi employee,” TPUSA Ambassador Kambree Nelson wrote. She added, “That’s why I have such mad respect for her. My friends in Arizona do too, and they’re Republicans.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Podcaster Daniel Paisner recalled a widely mocked comment made by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, during his presidential bid while sitting next to Sinema, “his filing cabinets full of women are overflowing… #SOTU# Mitt # Sinema.”

