Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at State of the Union draws mockery on Twitter





Senator Kyrsten Sinema has set Twitter ablaze over the bright yellow dress she wore during President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday – with social media users making jokes about the choice of the flamboyant outfit. Sinema’s loud dress with giant ruffled sleeves leapt among a sea of ​​congressmen in black and navy business attire, and many on Twitter said it was an obvious stunt that drew attention. “Kyrsten Sinema tell me you desperately need attention without telling me you desperately need attention,” Twitter user Jason Rector wrote along with a screenshot from the C-Span show. showing off her dress in stark contrast to the dark colors worn by her colleagues. And attention is what the legislator got. “Why did Kyrsten Sinema wear her Big Bird floats to the State of the Union? Was she expecting a ditch? Roger ZenAF questioned in a tweet. Another tweeter also compared her look to the “Sesame Street” character.





Senator Kyrsten Sinema stands and applauds during the State of the Union Address at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on February 7, 2023. Bloomberg via Getty Images





Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s bright yellow dress has been mocked on social media. PA “I’m not sure about this outfit Kirsten [sic] Sinema decided to carry the State of the Union address,” Roshan Rinaldi captioned a photo of Big Bird sitting among guests in an auditorium. Others saw another kid’s TV show character in Sinema’s outfit choice. “Who wore it best? Kysten Sinema or LaLa [sic]?” Jennifer Theut tweeted, referring to the yellow Teletubby. The shocking color wasn’t the only standout feature to dissect.





At least one Twitter user has compared Senator Sinema’s look to the “Sesame Street” character Big Bird. by Reuters





Sinema’s bright yellow dress stood out among the sea of ​​congressmen in business attire during the State of the Union. Reuters Twitter users also mocked the dress’ oversized sleeves. “Did the airbags in Kyrsten Sinema’s outfit deploy during the State of the Union? user Gabe Sanchez tweeted. Others speculated that the Democrat-turned-independent was simply wrong. “Kyrsten Sinema got confused and thought it was the Grammys,” joked writer Lesley Abravanel. Former California congressional candidate Dara Faye added to the award ceremony joke.





Sinema, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and others arrive for President Biden’s State of the Union address in Washington, DC on February 7, 2023. AFP via Getty Images





Twitter users also mocked the dress’ oversized sleeves, with one user calling them “airbags”. Getty Images “‘I’m just honored to be nominated.’ -Krysten Sinema on her State of the Union nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Live Circus Performance,” she tweeted. Sinema’s bold style is known for turning heads in DC. She’s worn colorful wigs, ’50s-style flowery dresses, knee-high boots and even a denim vest in the Senate chambers. The Legislator style is not for everyone but apparently appeals to some customers. In addition to her work in public service, Sinema would lead a side hustle, selling some of her second-hand items like high heels on Facebook Marketplace. Sinema wasn’t the only congressman mocked on social media for his State of the Union attire.





Sinema applauds during President Biden’s State of the Union address at the United States Capitol on February 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Twitter users also received jabs at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wore a cream coat with a fluffy fur collar. “Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kyrsten Sinema look like comedic villains in a 90s final fantasy game,” tweeted MSNBC producer Manny Fidel. Many people said that Taylor Greene’s look reminded them of Cruella de Vil, the villain of Disney’s “101 Dalmatians.” “I believe Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to leave Biden’s State of the Union early so she can go home and steal more Dalmatians.”

