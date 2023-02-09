Fashion
Biden’s State of the Union looked a lot like Senator Kyrsten Sinema
A few years ago, in an interview with Politico, Senator Kyrsten Sinema complained that her clothing choices had become a regular point of interest for the media, which would never happen to her male colleagues.
She said at the time, it’s very inappropriate. I wear what I want because I like it. It’s not news, and it’s nobody’s business. It doesn’t matter whether (the coverage) is positive or negative. It also implies that, in one way or another, women dress for someone else.
That’s a fair point.
But the thing is, if Senator Mitch McConnell (or any other male senator) had walked into the House of Representatives for the State of the Union address wearing a bright yellow suit, I guess there would be had some media coverage.
Try to outrun the Big Bird comparison
So, it should come as no surprise to the senator that her bright yellow dress with its exaggerated sleeves caught a lot of attention and drew online comparisons with Big Bird and a Teletubby. (One writer suggested that Sinemas’ outfit united the nation in mockery.)
If it’s possible to top that dress (and, yes, I know it’s hard), I think it’s worth noting given all the bile directed at the senator recently by Democrats that he There were parts of President Joe Bidens’ speech that sounded a lot like Sinema.
Sinema’s challenger:DC Dems silent on Gallego’s Senate race
For example, relatively early on, Biden said: To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there’s no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress. People sent us a clear message. Fighting for fighting, power for power, conflict for conflict, gets us nowhere. And that’s always been my vision for the country and I know a lot of yours: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America: the middle class, to unite the country. We were sent here to finish the job, in my opinion.
It’s kind of a mantra with Sinema.
Biden, like Sinema, values cross the aisle
Last year, working with Republican Senator Thom Tillis on immigration reform, she said: We work together on certainly the most difficult political question of all our careers.
On another question where she held out her hand from across the aisle, Sinema said: The only way for our nation to successfully address a challenge like domestic terrorism is to work together.
There are a number of other examples, good and bad, depending on your politics and your perspective. But it explains, in part, what the White House said after Sinema left the Democratic Party to become an independent.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Joe Biden and his staff understand his decision and have every reason to expect we will continue to work successfully with her.
It’s OK to put the substance on the style
So, it should come as no surprise that after the Presidents speech, Sinema released a statement reading in part, We have shown that by putting partisanship aside and working together, we can bring meaningful solutions to Arizonans in every day. I salute the Presidents’ support for our bipartisan successes, and I look forward to continuing our collaborative approach in the year ahead.
Biden, unlike Sinema, isn’t shy about clashing, which he proved on Tuesday when he mixed his bipartisan appeal with face-to-face comebacks at Republican troublemakers in the audience.
But he also spent his long years in the Senate developing relationships with Republicans, including a decades-long friendship with the late Arizona senator. John McCain. And he worked with the GOP whenever he could.
I guess Biden, like everyone during his speech, noticed what Sinema was wearing. And as a guy who clearly likes how he looks with aviator sunglasses, he might even have liked it.
But as much as others want to write her off, Biden seems to share Sinemas’ belief that sometimes, even in politics, his substance trumps style.
Join Montini at[email protected].
For more opinion content, pleasesubscribe.
