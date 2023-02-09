Senator Kyrsten Sinema trails behind in bright yellow dress worn at State of the Union address
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has gone viral for sporting a bright yellow dress during President Joe Bidens’ State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Since then, social media has been trolling the Republican over her flamboyant choice of outfit at a political rally.
Twitter user @jaseonrector mocked Kyrsten for being an attention seeker.
Kyrsten Sinema, tell me you desperately need attention without telling me you desperately need attention.
Kyrstens’ loud bodycon dress with giant ruffled sleeves and a knee slit was prominently displayed among a sea of congressmen in navy and black workwear. Many called it an obvious eye-catching stunt from the senators.
Some people also criticized Kyrstens’ taste and called it “awful”. A few others toned down the criticism, saying the senator wore the dress well; however, the giant sleeves made it look hideous overall.
Social media ridiculed Senator Kyrsten Sinema for her Grammy-worthy dress during the 2023 State of the Union Address
Senator Kyrsten Sinema recently made headlines when she announced her departure from the Democratic Party in December. She also said she had filed paperwork to run for re-election in 2024 as an independent. The move on his part was seen by some as a concession Kyrsten would struggle to win against Rep. Ruben Gallego next year in a Democratic primary.
Kyrsten turned heads again after appearing at the SOTU 2023 event wearing a striking solid yellow dress on Tuesday. While a few other members of Congress wore hot pink, red, peach and maroon outfits, Kyrsten’s bright yellow dress was a stark contrast to everyone else’s attire.
Some have commented that the color yellow was the wrong choice for her complexion and the occasion. They also mentioned how she pulled the dress when getting up.
Considering the extravagant outfit Kyrsten wore, which celebrities usually wear at award ceremonies such as the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, etc., one user, @lesleyabravanel, sarcastically tweeted that Kyrsten Sinema had confused the SOTU with the Grammys.
I’m just honored to be nominated.
-Krysten Sinema on her State of the Union nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Live Circus Performance
Did the airbags in Kyrsten Sinema’s outfit deploy during the State of the Union?
Kyrsten Sinema wasn’t the only US congressman to be ridiculed on social media for his appearance at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Netizens also mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for wearing a cream coat with a fluffy, fluffy collar.
marjorie taylor greene and kyrsten sinema look like comedic villains in a 90s final fantasy game
The Republican senator has been compared to Cruella de Vil. One Twitter user, @skrishnan37, wrote that they believe Greene intends to leave Bidens SOTY early so she can go steal more Dalmatians.
I believe Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to leave Biden’s State of the Union early so she can go home and steal more Dalmatians.
Kyrsten Sinema was among the most conservative members of the Democratic Party in the Senate during President Bidens’ first two years in the White House. At the time, Kyrsten, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, refused to make changes to the filibuster rules and also blocked most of the party’s agenda as well as the president’s. .
She made headlines after enthusiastically voting against a $15 minimum wage when she gave a thumbs-down gesture on the Senate floor while carrying her shoulder bag. The 46-year-old Arizona senator has received a lot of criticism about it. Many people view Kyrstens’ stylistic choices as well as his actions as a way to get noticed.
