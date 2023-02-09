Project Prom Dress to be held April 8 at Alfred State College





Delta Chi Omega will host the clothing festival on April 8 Delta Chi Omega’s sister Jenna Plouse shows off one of the dresses that will be available at Project Prom Dress. The event will take place on April 8 at the Pioneer Center. The Delta Chi Omega (DCO) and Center for Civic Leadership sisters are thrilled to announce that Project Prom Dess will be held April 8 at Alfred State. The event will take place at the Pioneer Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Project Prom Dress is a student-led initiative and is the passion and philanthropy of the DCO sorority sisters. Each year, individuals and local bridal shops donate new and gently used dresses. The sorority sisters collected hundreds of dresses, shoes and accessories. You don’t need a certain dress or a certain style to look good, you have the power to make any dress, no matter the shape or size, look beautiful on you, has commented Marina Miketish on behalf of her colleagues at Delta Chi Omega. This event fits so well with our other philanthropic project, Project Pearl, which teaches Love Your Body, Love Yourself. When I was looking for a prom dress myself, I had no idea how expensive they could be. If I had known about this event, I would have come here to see if there was a dress I fell in love with before buying one. Girls can pick up dresses anytime by appointment. They can look through the dresses and get everything they need. Director of Global Engagement and Civic Wellbeing, Cyan Corwine, is excited to continue this event for the community. It’s such a wonderful event. We are happy to help community members with their prom preparations. We know this event helps so many people and means so much to local families. DCO sister Jenna Plouse added. My favorite part of Project Prom Dress is seeing a girl’s face light up when she finally finds the dress she can get for free through our resources and feeling beautiful. Project Prom Dress returned last spring after COVID forced the event to be postponed for the previous two years. For more information, contact Cyan Corwine at[email protected]or 607-587-4059. Planning a wedding for 2023? Visit HannHomesteadInn.com !! Follow them on Facebook!

