Jill Biden shines in purple dress during 2023 State of the Union address – Footwear News





Dr. Jill Biden brought tonal style to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The event took place at 9 p.m. on February 7, highlighting the current state of the United States of America. . On occasion, Biden wore a knee-length purple silk dress. Her orchid-toned piece featured a belted silhouette, accentuated by a scoop neck and elbow length sleeves. The first lady’s outfit was completed with small gold hoops, layered necklaces and two shiny bracelets, as well as a classic gold watch.

Dr. Jill Biden attends President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on February 7, 2023. CREDIT: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2023. CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images For footwear, Biden wore one of his favorite shoes: Dior’s J’Adior pumps. THE $1,150 model with pointed toes and 4 inch stiletto heels in black technical fabric with an embroidered floral pattern. Their most stylish statement came from the white cotton ribbon back straps, embroidered with the “J’ADIOR” lettering and accented with ribbon bows. Biden has worn the pair numerous times, from her husband’s campaign trail to Medal of Honor ceremonies.

J’Adior Slingback Pump In Black Multicolored Cotton And Botanical Garden Dior Embroidery The State of the Union address is the annual message of the President of the United States to a joint session of the United States Congress, which discusses the current state of the nation. The address is attended by members of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the Vice President and Speaker of the House. First Lady Jill Biden’s 26 guests represent the presidency’s top priorities and accomplishments to date; this year’s list includes Bono, Paul Pelosi, Tire Nichols’ parents, Brandon Tsay and US Ambassador to Ukraine Oksana Markarova. PHOTOS: Check out Jill Biden’s style transformation over the years in the gallery. JavaScript is required to load comments.

