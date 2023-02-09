Kyrsten Sinema sparks debate with Grammy-worthy dress at State of the Union





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who recently left the Democratic Party and faces a daunting road to re-election, turned heads again with his appearance at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Ms Sinema wore a striking yellow dress for the event and was pictured joking with Senator Mitt Romney and standing to applaud a line from President Joe Biden. The speech was Ms Sinemas’ first State of the Union address since leaving the Democratic Party earlier this year. The dress received mixed reactions on social media, with many users noting that she had mistaken the event for the Grammy Awards earlier this week. More intense reviews drew comparisons between the bright yellow look and cartoon characters, including Sesame Street’s Big Bird and the yellow Teletubby. Others have grouped Ms Sinema with Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been compared to Cruella De Vil in a white coat with a dramatic fur collar. A small group, however, praised the bold fashion choice. Ms Sinema made headlines in January when she announced she was becoming an independent, a move some observers saw as a concession she would struggle to win a Democratic primary next year against Representative Ruben Gallego. Ms Sinema was one of the most conservative Democratic members of the Senate during Mr Bidens’ first two years in office when she, along with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, refused to change the rules of the filibuster systematic and blocked much of the agenda of the party and the presidents. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty Images) Ms Sinema started making headlines when she enthusiastically voted against a $15 minimum wage with a thumbs down gesture on the Senate floor while carrying a shoulder bag. Ms Sinemas’ office then protested that the media and other observers would not comment on the style and dress choices of a man in his position, an argument that drew derision observers who view his stylistic choices as performance pieces that often contain specific messages. Republicans have courted Ms Sinema, asking her to join their party, while Democrats have so far remained noncommittal on whether they will back Ms Sinema who has retained her party postings or Mr Gallego in 2024 .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/yellow-dress-state-of-the-union-kyrsten-sinema-b2278151.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos