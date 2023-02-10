FW23 men’s accessory trends





Accessories and shoes are what make a look complete and ensure an outfit is elevated. That’s why it’s worth taking a closer look at the special details and it-pieces that have defined menswear weeks this season. FashionUnited rounded up the highlights, from animal shoes to picnic accessories. messenger bag With its long handle, the messenger bag is one of the it-pieces of the FW23 men’s wardrobe. It can be worn casually hanging from one shoulder or across the body – like a seat belt – and also offers plenty of storage space. It was seen on the catwalks of Givenchy, with a fur trim, and Louis Vuitton in beige with a pen holder and the brand’s all-over logo print. A version was also seen in Issey Miyake’s Homme Pliss line, in a style that looked like it could be turned into a jacket. FW23 bags by Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Homme Pliss Issey Miyake (from left to right). Photos: Spotlight on Launchmetrics A ski mask In menswear, sportswear pieces continued to blend into streetwear, including tracksuits, football jerseys and road bike goggles. The latter, however, was replaced by a relative from the mountains. This season, ski goggles have moved from the slopes to the streets. During Berlin Fashion Week, Austrian designer Rebekka Rutz showcased the giant glasses on the catwalk, but they have also been seen internationally by brands such as Giorgio Armani and Rick Owens. FW23 ski goggles by Giorgio Armani, Rick Owens and Rebekka Rutz (left to right). Photos: Spotlight on Launchmetrics Long gloves For warm and cold hands and arms, long gloves have been spotted in different iterations across multiple collections. Louis Gabriel Nouchi and Louis Vuitton opted for a second skin made of varnish and leather. For a sporty urban alternative, outerwear brand Rains came up with an oversized mitt with built-in pockets. FW23 gloves by Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Rains and Louis Vuitton (from left to right). Photos: Spotlight on Launchmetrics Picnic with Prada and Fendi For their collections, Prada and Fendi seemed to imagine a picnic in the park, with yellow-red leaves falling slowly on the lawn on a sunny autumn day. Fendi offered a bag under which a woolen blanket could be tied, with the appropriate restoration also provided. The Italian fashion house sent several baguette-shaped bags onto the catwalk. Meanwhile, Prada took care of interior warmth with an oversized flask. Cheers! Accessories FW23 Fendi (left and center) and Prada (right). Photos: Spotlight on Launchmetrics Animal shoes When it comes to footwear, men have opted for crazy animal styles this season. This does not, however, mean the typical look of snake or crocodile leather. In Walter Van Beirendonck, however, the serpent always played a role. The front of a large shoe was decorated with a serpent-like creature with intimidating eyes and many fangs. The counterpart of this predator was seen in JW Anderson. The London-based fashion house has teamed up with British shoe supplier Wellipets to launch Wellingtons in a frog design – a popular kids’ 80s style, but this time for adults. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy sent chunky-soled loafers down the runway with extended claws. FW23 shoes of Walter Van Beirendonck, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and JW Anderson (left to right). Photos: Spotlight on Launchmetrics Spotlight on bags at Louis Vuitton Finally, the spotlight was on bags at Louis Vuitton. Among other things, the French fashion house showed off a metallic bag reminiscent of a large torch. It also gave new meaning to the word “wallet” with a bag in the shape of several letters and documents tied together with straps. There was also a mix on the classic Louis Vuitton suitcase – with an all-over print in beige and brown – and an old camera. Louis Vuitton FW23 bags. Photos: Spotlight on Launchmetrics .

