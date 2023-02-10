Next fad: palaka and bags of rice?





Although Hawaii is known for its iconic Aloha shirts and muʻumuʻuTeacher Andy Reilly from the University of Hawaii in Mnoas College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources ( CTAHR ) Department of Family and Consumer Sciences believes palaka and rice bag clothing could be the next to become a global fashion phenomenon. With humble beginnings on plantations across the islands, Japanese immigrant-designed rice sack clothing and nostalgic plaid palaka fabric are deeply ingrained in Hawaiithe story. Once adopted as the unofficial uniform of plantation workers, the palaka and rice sack garments have resurfaced in popularity in Hawaii and have even made their way onto the world stage in recent years. “Hawaii is rich in a sartorial history that tells the story of the people of Hawaii and influenced the global fashion industry.

—Andy Reilly “We are only at the start of a major adoption trend for palaka and rice sack-inspired clothing – and the stories of the people who wore them before they became a fashion item will really have an impact on that,” Reilly said. Reilly aims to share the stories of palaka and rice bags and how these fabrics shaped the people of Hawaii. Her next research project details the history of fashion in our state, and you can participate in telling stories about this rich history. “I am interested in researching stories and stories of clothing in Hawaii which hasn’t received as much attention as other garments, like the Hawaiian shirt,” Reilly said. “Hawaii is rich in a sartorial history that tells the story of the people of Hawaii and influenced the global fashion industry. Yet there is still much to learn about the meaning of fabrics to the people who wore them in the past. Reilly is determined to understand how palaka and rice sack clothing went from being a plantation worker attire to a fashion statement and symbol of Hawaiithe story. “Palaka and rice sack garments did not begin as a fad – they were fabrics used to make garments for laborers, or out of necessity, as in the case of rice sacks when fabric was limited “, said Reilly. “Recently, palaka has been marketed as a fabric for Hawaii and I’m curious how an imported European fabric Hawaii has achieved this status. Share your story Reilly collects information from those who wear or remember palaka and rice bag clothing. If you or someone you know has a story to tell, contribute to Reilly’s study by contacting him at [email protected] or (808) 956-5061. Learn more about the CTAHR website.

