5 best ways to save money on your bridesmaid dress





Being asked to be a bridesmaid is one of the most treasured honors any wedding guest can receive. The title designates you as a VIP member of the couple’s team, which in turn gives you intimate access to the wedding planning journey and the moments leading up to the big day. But with such an honor comes a lot of responsibility and, let’s face it, a lot of financial strain. Between the bachelorette party, bridal shower, wedding gifts and more, the expenses can easily add up, especially when it comes to your attire. “From experience, I know shopping for bridesmaid dresses can easily become a daunting task. Time, size, and cost can all turn what should be a fun experience into something boring,” shares Jane Lu, Founder and CEO of showpo. However, given the vast amount of options available for bridal parties today, shopping for a dress doesn’t have to be a difficult and expensive task. And with Lu’s help, we’re breaking down the top five ways all bridesmaids can save money on their wedding day outfits. Keep reading to learn more. Meet the expert Jane Lu is the Founder and CEO of Showpo, a global online fashion retailer offering an assortment of on-trend apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Shop at affordable retailers. For bridesmaids who have the flexibility to choose their own attire, don’t feel pressured to purchase a dress that’s beyond your budget. Formal wear doesn’t mean expensive dresses, and you can easily find a gorgeous look at an affordable price. Don’t believe us? Just check out retailers like Pass, gray bird, ASOS, showpo, AzazieAnd David’s bride, all of which sell bridal party dresses for less than $100. It’s important to note, however, that finding the best deals can take a bit of time, so don’t give up if you aren’t able to land your dream set right away. For brides who would like their bridal party to match, choose a style from an affordable retailer to help your BFFs stay within their desired budget. “It’s a big ask for bridesmaids to pay for their own dresses (in addition to the cost of a bachelorette party and any accommodations [needed for destination weddings] which are more common these days), so choosing something affordable that can be worn again makes a lot of sense,” adds Lu. Opt for ready-to-wear looks. “I’ve always been a strong advocate for affordability and convenience in off-the-peg dresses, which is one of the reasons I wanted Showpo to be a one-stop destination for brides and their bridesmaids. “, shares Lu. Indeed, with ready-to-wear, bridesmaids have the opportunity to buy a wide variety of looks in a wide range of prices. Plus, you’ll be more likely to wear your ready-to-wear ensembles again, long after the wedding day is over. Buy pre-loved dresses. If you are someone who wants to find a glamorous or unique look for your bridesmaid role, buying a used set may be your best bet. Not only can it save you a lot of money on designer pieces, but it’s also a sustainable option for those looking to minimize single-use fashion waste. Look for brands and online retailers such as threadUP, posh markand even eBay for the designer looks a steal of a prize. Consider renting. When it comes to sustainability, renting is another green choice that has the ability to save you tons of money while feeling good about your buying habits. The best part? There has been an increase in retailers offering formal wear rental options. Rent the track, NulyAnd poshshare are just a few sites that cater to bridal parties for wedding day attire. Talk with the bride. Depending on what the bride wants for the big day, the tips above may not apply to your situation as a bridesmaid. If so, it may be beneficial to speak with the bride and discuss your finances honestly. Most, if not all, brides will be more than willing to work with you to ensure your experience is a happy one. During your conversation, you can offer a few affordable suggestions (respectfully), Or ask her if she’s willing to help you pay for your dress upfront, with the option for you to pay it back at a later date or through a payment plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brides.com/bridesmaid-dress-money-saving-tips-7105195 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

