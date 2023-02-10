The 14 best trench coats for men in 2023, according to a style expert

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



There’s no doubt that a trench coat is a true homage to timeless style, offering a tailored, refined and matching look for any occasion.

Much like women’s trenches, men’s offer a similar straight collared and lapel silhouette (often with a belt) and are a transitional staple.

“Originally designed for British soldiers in World War I, the trench coat is considered a modern fashion staple, in part because its original design hasn’t changed over time, but its popularity remained consistently cult, giving it its status as an iconic style,” Jordan Stochcelebrity and personal stylist, as well as CEO/founder of MIKADOa full-service concierge personal style business, told the New York Post.

To give you the real deal on this outerwear classic, we turned to Stolch who shared everything there is to know about trench coats in our in-depth review. Frequently Asked Questions, as well as a selection of their 11 favorite styles. New York Post Shopping also included three styles we just had to mention.

Buckle up (literally) this edition is a treat and a half.

The best men’s trench coats of 2023







Burberry

Burberry has the quintessential classic trench coat, and with good reason.

“Made from water-repellent cotton gabardine, a fabric invented by Thomas Burberry in 1879, and lined with the design houses’ signature print, this iconic style is the investment piece you’ll never regret buying” , notes Stolch.







Neiman Marcus

If the traditional belted style seems too formal and restrictive, this contemporary zippered alternative is a great choice, according to Stolch.

“This Rag & Bone trench coat injects a bolder appeal into the classic look that’s perfect for the office, a date and everything in between,” she adds.

3. Mackintosh Oxford bonded cotton trench coat$1,195 to $1,200







Mr. DOORMAN

If you’re looking for a classic trench coat, look no further than the iconic Mackintosh Oxford.

“The covered placket creates a streamlined silhouette on the body, a perfect accompaniment to a more minimalist and understated sense of style,” says Stolch.

4. John Varvatos Delancey Double Breasted Coat$749, original price: $1,498







John Varvatos

Known for his edgy, rock and roll aesthetic, John Varvatos consistently delivers out-of-the-box style and that’s certainly the case with this trench coat.

“Pair it with dark wash jeans and your favorite boots for an effortlessly polished and standout look,” recommends Stolch.







mango

Trench coats can often be intimidating because of the price, but it doesn’t have to be.

“If you want the classic look without the Burberry budget, Mango is a great option that doesn’t compromise on style,” Stolch points out.







Ralph Lauren

If you’re looking for the ultimate in sophistication, look no further.

“This Ralph Lauren design is inspired by traditional Glen plaid tweeds, combined with the brand’s panache for exquisite tailoring,” says Stolch. “You’ve got a home run with that trench coat.”







Nordström

If you’re ready to inject more personality into this outerwear staple, Vince Camuto has you covered with this gingham print style.

“The single-breasted construction gives this coat a cool, versatile feel,” adds Stolch.

8. Topman trench coat$75, original price: $136







ASOS

Subtle yet noticeable, Topman nails this casual trench coat.

Not to mention, it’s “perfect for days when you don’t want to think too much about an outfit and know your coat is going to pull the look together,” according to Stolch.







G raw star

This utilitarian-style trench combines innovation and craftsmanship and is perfect for frequent travellers.

“The G-Stars technical gabardine fabric is high performance and wrinkle resistant, meaning no ironing is required when you take it out of your suitcase,” says Stolch.







wacky

A modern take on an iconic style, this Ferragamo trench coat ditches the traditional double-breasted style for a single row of buttons.

“Architectural details on the front and back make this coat a must-have for fashion enthusiasts,” notes Stolch.







Net to wear

Athleisure meets stylish outerwear with this 3-in-1 plaid trench coat from Lacoste.

“The hooded inner vest can be worn separately, or styled as a layer under the coat, making it a great alternative to some of the dressier alternatives,” Stolch points out.

New York Post Shopping Recommended Picks

1. Iconic London Fog Trench, $150







Amazon

For years, London Fog has been a reliable name for trench coats that cost no more than $3,000. For just $150, its traditional button-up style is perfect for transitional times and to honor that timeless chic look.







H&M

At just under $100, H&M has a stylish regular-fit double-breasted trench coat that’s so lightweight it reminds us of our favorite rain jackets. Not to mention, it looks flawless with a pair of jeans.

3. Adam Baker Single-Breasted Trench, $150







Amazon

Paying homage to the classic trench silhouette, the Adam Baker single-breasted trench coat is another economical choice that makes a great gift. Not to mention that it comes in different shades to suit your look.

A FAQ on trench coats

Jordan Stochcelebrity and personal stylist as well as CEO/founder of MIKADO, a full-service concierge company, told the New York Post everything you need to know about trench coats before buying one, including the hottest trends. in vogue at the moment.

Why is a trench coat considered a fashion staple?

Although no longer worn to keep mud out of a soldier’s uniform in the trenches, today’s style remains the bridge between function and fashion in the outerwear category for men.

“Its 3/4 cut offers protection from the elements, while its classic masculine aesthetic strikes the balance between practicality and finish,” says Stolch. “This ability to strike the right balance makes the trench coat the true fashion staple.”

How do trench coats differ?

The traditional trench coat for men comes to just below the knee, but different lengths are available from different styles: full length, 3/4 length and above the knee.

“As a general rule, the shorter you are, the more careful you want to be with your coat length, avoiding styles that dominate your natural frame,” Stolch recommends.

The original trench coat design featured the classic D-ring belt as a means of securing military equipment, such as grenades, to the soldier. On the other hand, today’s styles often include this design element to maintain the integrity of the original look, but beltless options have become very popular as a more relaxed and understated alternative. “A belt naturally draws the eye to the middle of the body,” she adds. “If that’s not your ultimate goal, then you better go beltless.”

Unlined versus lined is another major differentiator between trench coat styles, a decision usually based on climate. “Unlined styles are lightweight in nature, wearable in warm weather and often more for aesthetics than functionality,” Stolch notes. “In colder or more variable weather conditions, when staying warm and dry is of utmost importance, styles with removable liners or sewn-in liners are better alternatives.”

Ornamental epaulets, also known as epaulettes, were a design feature of the military trench coat, the place where officers could attach insignia and establish their rank, Stolch explains.

“Many styles today still include this feature, but more minimalist options are often designed without it,” she adds. “These modern shoulder pads are strictly for aesthetic purposes.”

How to style a trench coat?

The greatest asset of the trench coat is undoubtedly its unparalleled stylistic versatility.

“With its classic design and unassuming polish, it can easily transition from casual to dressy,” says Stolch. “This inherent ability to be styled in a myriad of ways is what makes this staple a year-round staple in the men’s outerwear category.”

Plus, it’s a great option for everyday ensembles and pairs well with denim, Chelsea boots, button-ups, sweaters, and even hoodies.

“It also lends itself to more formal settings, with slacks, dress shirts and blazers, and is even one of the few outerwear items that looks great over a suit,” she adds. .

What materials are trench coats typically made of?

The trench coat is generally lightweight in nature and adaptable to most temperatures, due to the most common fabrics and materials with which it is constructed.

“Wool or cotton gabardine, cotton drill, twill, and even leather are common fabrics used to create trench coats,” Stolch lists.

Men’s trench coat trends 2023, according to a stylist

“Currently the trend is to emphasize unique details and interesting additions,” Stolch points out. “2023’s trench coat is the classic style, but upgraded with a modern twist.”

Think ornate hardware buttons and buckles and a relaxed construction that aligns with the dressier style of the moment, she adds.

