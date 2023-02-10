Fashion
The simple BTFBM sweater dress is a perfect look for any occasion
The main goal we have while expanding our wardrobe is to make sure that we are never rushed what to wear. We don’t want to be stuck in a situation where we stare at a closet full of clothes and feel like we have nothing at the same time.
If you are in a similar situation, it is better to invest in the basics. A sweater dress like this one from BTFBM certainly fits the bill, and buyers agree that it delivers the perfect aesthetic for almost any occasion!
Get the BTFBM Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress For $47 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2023, but are subject to change.
There is not one feature that makes this dress feel particularly unique, but that’s exactly why it’s a versatile piece of clothing that goes the distance. It features a looser fit, long sleeves and an elegant turtleneck top. There are small slits on the sides of the dress so it’s a little easier to move around providing an enhanced experience for any shopper.
Depending on your size, the length of the dress may be longer or shorter on your frame. It gets slightly longer as you go up in size, so that’s something to keep in mind when making your selection. If you don’t feel comfortable wearing the dress on its own, pairing it with tights or even leggings is an easy fix!
With a garment as simple as this option, you can rotate it for many different places or occasions. With sleek heels it instantly looks more stylish, but with sneakers it’s as casual as it gets. Reviewers say the material is a little thinner, which we actually appreciate due to the ability to layer outerwear on top. Were slowly beginning to feel the warmer spring weather coming, and it’s the ultimate piece to make the stressful transition between seasons a truly fashionable moment!
