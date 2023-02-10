Fashion
Splurge for Valentine’s Day: The Best Luxury Gifts for Him
No amount of words can usually suffice what it means to love your significant other. Poets have tried time and time again for thousands of years, dating back to Old Testament times, to put pen to paper when it comes to matters of the heart, some succeed better than others. trying to accomplish this. Love, sometimes, can be indescribable.
No matter what kind of love you have, whether it’s in the early stages of puppy love or for decades with your partner, celebrating Valentine’s Day is just a simple way and a sign of how one can express one’s feelings towards another.
Even though you may have searched online for the perfect gift, but still have nothing to show for it, we’re here to help. Sometimes it’s best to invest a little in your loved one and give them the best things in life. These are the best luxury gifts to give the man in your life this Valentine’s Day.
Ghurka Cavalier III No. 98 Twill Duffel Bag
Ghurka started to become the industry leader in luxury leather goods and for good reason. With a proud tradition dating back to 1975, they are slowly mastering the art of handcrafted leatherwork.
The latest release in their biggest line, the Cavalier III No. 98 bag is no exception. This version of the series is a jet black twill canvas exterior, combined with their signature twill lining, it also features a leather handle and detachable shoulder strap for easy travel. So whether you’re buying it for the jet-setter in your life, the weight room junkie, or just looking for a high-quality gym bag, this great pick from Ghurka has you covered. Taking care of it makes it an instant heirloom.
Ghurka Cavalier III No. 98 Twill Duffel Bag
Braun Series 9 Pro shaver
One of the best gifts a man can receive is the gift of a luxury shave. Braun has been the industry leader for years, and its latest series, the Series 9 Pro, takes its ingenuity to the next level.
The Braun Series9 Pro is the world’s most efficient shaver and comes with the world’s first PowerCase (a stunning, sleek and modern design), this shave is designed for 50% more battery life and up to six weeks of plug-in-free shave perfect for the guy who’s always on the go. With this tool, your man can trim up to 7 days of beard in one pass.
Braun Series 9 Pro shaver
Patrick Shampoo
If Bruce Wayne had to use name brand grooming products, he would choose Patricks. Originally, Patricks was founded by a man who needed the best hair care products to have the thickest, fullest hair. Their chemists had an open budget and created their original thickening shampoo (check out their conditioner to complete the set).
Slowly, Patricks took over the luxury grooming market, being sold to Neiman Marcus, Mr. Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales and Nordstrom, among others. Their daily thickening shampoo and Conditioner are packed with nutrients to give you the fullest mane, like caffeine, green tea, rosemary, and saw palmetto, among many others, and finished with a scent of vetiver and amber. The best part is that they are cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. They also have a collaboration with Wayne Enterprises, worthy of Bruce Wayne himself.
Plume pima cotton pajamas Petite
No matter where you are in your love affair, the gift of a luxurious night’s sleep is one that any man would be happy to receive. The way to improve his quality of sleep is to improve what he wears at night in bed. This set from Petite Plume is the perfect option.
This deluxe Pima cotton set is made from 100% Peruvian Pima cotton that is elegantly stitched, making the fabric supple, soft and as smooth as Brad Pitt himself. This knit jersey is lightweight, breathable and sure to be his new favorite for sleeping.
Plume pima cotton pajamas Petite
Modest Vintage Player Leather Jump Rope
Maybe the man in your life is someone who loves fitness and enjoys having some of the best things in life to help him through this journey. This premium leather jump rope would be a nice addition to any health lover and no one makes them better than Modest Vintage Player, it’s no wonder Whiz Khalifa and Aquaman himself Jason Momoa are big fans .
Featuring weighted wooden handles, a perfectly sized nine-foot rope, and ball bearings to make quick work with leather achievable, this rope has it all. The handles provide the perfect comfortable grip, this jump rope is perfect for any HIIT workout, CrossFit WOD, or leisurely morning cardio session. As they like to say at MVP, form is temporary, class is permanent.
Modest Vintage Player Leather Jump Rope
Vilebrequin Flat Waistband Stretch Swim Shorts
It doesn’t matter if traveling to Lake Como or the French Riviera is more his thing, or just hitting the gym and swimming laps is more his speed, you need to make sure he’s equipped with proper gear. appropriate water. Vilebrequin manufactures some of the finest swimwear today.
This version, their flat waistband stretch swimsuit, features exactly that, a flat waistband for comfort and multi-stretch material, making them functional while making it feel like it belongs on the beach in Nice. , In France.
Vilebrequin Flat Waistband Stretch Swim Shorts
Ralph Lauren pink pony button down shirt
If you want to give her a gift that really pays off, be sure to buy her this gorgeous oxford shirt from Ralph Lauren before it sells out.
For more than two decades, Ralph Lauren has been a leader in the fight against cancer. One hundred percent of the purchase price of the Oxford Pink Pony shirt is dedicated to cancer screening, early treatment, research and patient referral. Look good and feel good wearing this button down shirt, knowing you’re helping a great cause.
Ralph Lauren pink pony button down shirt
David Yurman Link Chain Necklace in 18k White Gold
Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean you can’t gift the man in your life fine jewelry, and no designer does jewelry for men better than David Yurman.
With the endless options of different types of chains and pendants, it can be difficult to know which is the best fit. A classic option that is sure to please any man is a Venetian chain style necklace in a stunning 18k white gold finish.
David Yurman Link Chain Necklace in 18k White Gold
Edition Woodford Reserve Bourbon Baccarat
Sometimes the perfect gift for a man is something so simple that can help him wet his whistle. While it has a finer taste in spirits, it’s not always so easy to find something worth showing off. This limited edition Woodford Reserve is one hell you can be proud to display for others to see and potentially taste.
This bourbon is the best Kentucky has to offer and is crafted with a distinct taste, having been finished in select XO cognac casks. It has delicate notes of vanilla as well as a soft undertone of caramel. Premium now has a taste.
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Baccarat Edition
Ghurka Poker Game No. 241
Guys night gets even better if you pick up this beautiful handcrafted leather poker set from Ghurka. Not only are Ghurka leading the industry in the best leather bags, but they’ve been expanding their product line for some time now, including gaming and hobbies, like this lavish poker set.
This set is crafted from a rich French calfskin exterior, solid wood shell and brass trim, for an overall superior look. The set is equipped with casino quality Bee branded playing cards and the chips are also 100% clay casino quality. This set is the real deal.
Luxury doesn’t always have a price
Hopefully one of these will be the perfect fit for the man in your life this Valentine’s Day. As we said earlier, money doesn’t buy happiness and it certainly can’t buy love. Maybe your best route is more affordable, especially if you don’t have the cash to splurge on fancy gifts, check out these articles. Remember that the majority of these gifts are investments, and investing in the man you love is priceless.
