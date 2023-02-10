Stella Jean leaves Milan Fashion Week for lack of inclusion

MILANO– The only black designer owned by Italy’s fashion chamber pulled out of this month’s Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, alleging a lack of support for diversity and inclusion after the chamber scrapped a project aimed at promoting young designers of color working in Italy.

Stella Jean interrupted a press conference for the Italian National Chamber of Fashion to announce that neither she nor five members of the color designer collective We Are Made in Italy would be participating in fashion week.

She also said she went on a hunger strike on Wednesday out of concern that members of WAMI, an initiative launched in 2020 on the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement, would face professional backlash for her activism.

These decisions marked the dramatic outcome of a nearly three-year collaboration with the chamber to promote color designers.

The chamber told us, we didn’t know there were Italian designers who weren’t white. We took them to the track. They supported us for two years. Then we were abandoned, said Jean in a press conference.

Italian Fashion Chamber president Carlo Capasa assured her from the dais that the chamber had no intention of retaliating in any way. He regretted that neither she nor the WAMI members were attending Fashion Week.

Stella’s contribution has always been appreciated. We Italians need our conscience stimulated, he said. As for WAMI, we are not people who fight back. For us, it is important to promote new brands.

He noted that two WAMI designers from previous seasons were showcasing collections during Milan Fashion Week, which runs from February 21-27.

Additionally, the chamber added to the fashion week calendar the inaugural edition of the Black Carpet Awards recognizing the achievements of minorities in Italian society, and hosted another diversity initiative from the magazine’s owner and editor. American White, Teneshia Carr.

Jean accused the chamber of dramatically reducing her support for WAMI after she gave an impassioned speech about the personal price she paid for speaking out against racial injustice in Italy during a parade last September.

She also said she backtracked on her promise to create a blackboard within the chamber to promote diversity and inclusion. Capasa told AP he decided not to sit on the board after WAMI made social media posts that cast a negative light on certain Italian fashion brands.

We wrote a nice letter, saying we want to give them the freedom to speak out, Capasa said, adding that the chamber could not harbor any advice that appeared to take public beatings on other members.

Haitian-Italian Jean, who premiered in Milan in 2013 on the Armani catwalk, said she and her family faced retaliation for her activism for racial justice in Italy. She said this included death threats against her daughter by other minors and the severing of professional relationships for her.

When you talk about reprisals, death threats, people, I work in fashion. I don’t traffic arms, I don’t traffic drugs, and I don’t make money trafficking women, Jean said. It is absurd, despicable, shameful and inhuman that I have to speak on behalf of people who feel their lives are in danger, who feel they will suffer the same reprisals.

WAMI was started by Jean, African-American designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Week Milano manager Michelle Ngonmo to draw attention to the lack of representation of minorities in the Italian fashion world. It tracked some racial gaffes from major fashion houses that made global headlines.

Ngonmo told the AP that the chamber’s financial support for the project had dwindled in the three years it has run so far, and that Afro Fashion Week Milano was unable to find 20,000 euros ($21,000) to support the five young creators in the making seems solid to present, plus a video.

The Italian fashion chamber fully supported the collections of the two WAMI classes, each with five designers, but did not fund the third generation, Ngonmo and Jean said.

A September show featuring Jean, Buchanan and WAMI was funded by other allies and their own contributions. The latest WAMI collections were to be presented on video on February 22.

Maybe the message is that the whole industry needs to open its eyes and say, what can we do to make this happen? Ngonmo told the AP.

Capasa pointed out that Blanc Magazines Carr’s project receives the same support it offered WAMI: a slot on the calendar and a physical space in the Fashion Hub where journalists and buyers can view the collections.

But Jean insists that Italian designers of color deserve special promotion by the chamber, whose role is the promotion of Italian fashion.

Jean said the progress made over the past few seasons, including opening fashion week with designer WAMI Joy Meribe’s show, and Jean’s return to the runway in September has proven to be performative.

They used WAMI as a free diversity pass, Jean told the AP. She said she was retiring out of fatigue with the ongoing struggle for recognition of designers of color in Italy.

I’m a fighter by nature, but I can’t be that way all the time, she said.