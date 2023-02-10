28 best maxi dresses to buy in 2023: Amazon at Lulus

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



While we’ve got our eyes on the hottest spring fashion drops, we can’t help but double tap and obsess over long dresses.

Just like the waitlist-inducing midi dresses and cocktail dresses (oh, and the white dresses that will take you from spring to summer real fast), these dresses are not only holiday ready, but also a wonderful option for special occasions.

Not to mention, they’ll keep you a little warm thanks to their length, providing a flowy, easy-to-wear option that’s akin to some of your most worn jumpsuits hanging in your closet.

We’ve searched a rotisserie of retailers to rack up the 28 best maxi dresses of 2023 that you can add to cart, order, and show off ASAP. With these styles, you’ll be dreaming of sunnier days to come.

Before shopping our picks, click to visit some of our favorite retailers for maxi dresses: Amazon, Anthropology, free people, Kohls, Pass, Macy’s, Petal and Puppy, Turn, SHEIN.







Amazon

Available on Amazon with over 60,000 rave reviews, the VIISHOW maxi dress comes with pockets (#win) and can be dressed up or down, perfect for a daytime brunch or garden party. Plus, it’s available in a variety of colors and prints to match your style.







Amazon

We’re reviewing the Newshows V-Neck Slit Maxi Dress and we can’t believe it’s under $50. With your favorite pair of strappy sandals and a favorite designer clutch, you’ve got yourself a winner.







Amazon

ANRABESS is a sought-after brand on Amazon (according to retailer influencer Lulu Prime), and we can’t get over how casual yet chic her sleeveless maxi dress is. For under $40, you’ll want to grab all the colors.







Amazon

If you’re looking for a new work dress to wear during the week, the PRETTYGARDEN Tiered Maxi Dress is the perfect fit. Not only is it wonderful for transition time, but it will look *extra* cute with white shoes.







Amazon

We’re constantly dreaming of the bohemian vibe (you know, the aesthetic you see all over Pinterest), and the Ferlema ​​Lace Boho Maxi Dress is one of our favorite styles. Not only is its stretchy ribbed material comfortable and flattering, but you’ll also love its variety of colors.







Pass

The Lulus Lilja maxi dress makes us feel like we’re on the Italian Riviera and we can’t stop staring at it. No matter where you show it, you’ll get tons of compliments (trust us for this one).







Macy’s

Macy’s is one of the best retailers we’ve found for plus-size maxi dresses, and its NY Collection Ruched Empire Maxi Dress is one of the most fashion-forward we’ve clicked on. For less than $50, you’ll want to add it to your cart ASAP for your next occasion.







SHEIN

Ready for the resort? The Floral Print Thigh Slit Cami Dress from SHEIN offers a bold pop of color with an on-trend flower pattern, perfect for your next warm-weather photo shoot. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a small slit.







Turn

Although dubbed a “dress” and not a “dress,” the NBD June dress still goes to the floor, making it a high maxi in our book. With a subtle cutout detail, you’ll be turning heads at your next formal reception.







Petal and Puppy

As one of our favorite styles we’ve worn IRL, Petal & Pup’s Annie dress is delicate, has that girly, feminine flair, and is one of the most flattering. With Amazon jewelry and nude heels, you’re golden.







Anthropology

Anthropologie doesn’t just sell the coveted Shimmering Primrose Mirror (even if we are obsessed). It offers a rich evening of dresses including the tiered flutter sleeve dress which is generously sized. Worth the investment, that’s for sure.







free people

Free People is the queen of Boho, and her Endless Summer Santa Maria maxi dress is no exception. Plus, we’re particularly eyeing this jewel tone for the warmer seasons ahead.







Kohls

For a quick and easy pull-on that’s always super cute, grab the Tiered Print Maxi Dress from SO Juniors. It’s perfect for a day out or a trip outside when you don’t want to wear shorts.







Macy’s

We feel like we’ve landed in the New Mexico fashion landscape with these bright colors (not to mention we’re more than obsessed). From its flutter sleeves to its sumptuous print, the Bar III Plus Size V-Neck Maxi Dress gets our stamp of approval.







Pass

For a picture-ready satin dress, you can’t live without the Lulus Still the One Satin Maxi Dress. For less than $100, it’s an amazing option for your honeymoon, next girls getaway, or outdoor adventure.







SHEIN

Perfect for work or a daytime party, the belted shirt dress with puff sleeves and small flowers gives a nod to classic and preppy style while being economical. Plus, the red and black colorway flatters all skin tones.







Turn

Business up front, party in the back. The SNDYS Peaches linen dress is one of the most affordable fashions sold at Revolve, comes in an unbeatable color and salutes the sworn linen dress trend we’ve seen everywhere in the last year. For $75, it’s worth it.







Petal and Puppy

This dress gives a coastal restaurant, and we’re here for it. Petal & Pup’s Maxi Posy Dress even doubles as a swimsuit cover-up, making it a double whammy for your online shopping cart.







Anthropology

First of all, we love this neutral leaf pattern. Secondly, it is one of the most laid back yet one of the most practical; we expect you to reach for the Malai Untamed Loner Long Dress often.







free people

Serving a stunning lady with red vibes, the Freya Maxi Dress is an investment for sure, but will become one of your favorite maxi dresses in your wardrobe. With gold jewelry, the whole look will be *chef’s kiss*.







Kohls

Color us obsessed with this lavender style available Kohl’s. From its straight silhouette to its subtle texture, it’s the perfect option for summer, time you head out to dinner or have afternoon tea with friends.







Pass

If you don’t want to rock a cocktail dress, opt for the Lulus Good Times Only One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, a beloved option that has everything we love: one-shoulder detailing, a slit and a minimalistic tilt.







SHEIN

Modest is the hottest, as is the Allover Print Bishop Sleeve Ruffle Belt Dress which is impressively under $25. We love its refined details, bow tie design and ruffled sleeves for a supreme girly look.







Turn

Hello, dynamite footprints. We can’t stop staring at the Maaji Glaring Maxi Dress the bold style you need for spring and summer. It’s a party in a dress, and will look great with any accessories you choose.







Petal and Puppy

Flattering, cute and lightweight, the Yelena dress is an upgraded version of the stand-up satin styles we’ve seen all over the internet. Plus, its garden vibe makes us add it to our personal wish list.







free people

Were bay obsessed with the Endless Summer Look Into the Sun maxi dress. With its slit and intricate front detailing, this style is all the rage.







Macy’s

Drawing on linen, DKNY knows what’s versatile with its linen v-neck maxi dress. It comes in a few colors and is one of the easiest to dress up or dress down depending on how you will be wearing it.







Kohls

Reese Witherspoon not only runs her monthly book club, but she’s also the face behind Draper James, which is offered at Kohl’s. If you love all things pink, grab this flutter sleeve wrap maxi dress before it’s gone.

