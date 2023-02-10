165 Denim Looks From F/W 23-24 Men’s Fashion Week – Sourcing Journal





The menswear and mixed collections presented during the menswear weeks in January highlighted the versatility of denim. A mainstay of the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collections, the fabric featured in collections that leaned heavily on fitted looks and others that borrowed loose, relaxed fits from streetwear. Denim was mostly presented as a one-on-one with jeans and denim skirts paired with denim jackets or button-up shirts. Feng Chen Wang’s laser-printed coordinates were adorned with nails. Juun J matched the destroyed details of jeans with an oversized denim blazer. Zadig & Voltaire opted for simplicity with a Trucker and straight fit jeans in the same wash. There was a softness to the collections, executed in rounded legs, dropped shoulders and dreamy blue washes. Kenzo showed off a collarless jacket and jeans with a cloud-like wash. Solid Homme paired balloon jeans with pastel blue varsity jackets and showed off a stonewashed cerulean corduroy ensemble. Alaia presented slightly faded barrel jeans. High contrast fades were part of the Blue Marble and Namesake collections. Fades followed up with more robust shadow effects by Botter, Casablanca and Jordanluca. Clothing with DIY-inspired details and handcrafted work took on many personalities. Airei’s jackets and jeans featured deconstructed quilting with delicate undone threads. Acne Studio opted for a vintage aesthetic with a bleached quilted jacket and plaid patchwork jeans. Large floral embroideries and multicolored faux fur inserts distinguish Blue Marble jeans. The creative patchwork was part of Dsquared2’s homage to the early days. Low-rise jeans were decorated with star-shaped knee patches and wild landscapes in bonded denim, while others were shredded or embellished with sequins. The nostalgic story was heightened with boot cuts, stacked legs, and miniskirts and dresses paired with tongue-in-cheek slogan T-shirts. The dirty denim trend in the Spring/Summer 2023 collections shows a shift towards clay-tinted washes. Egonlab and RtA featured orange tinted backgrounds. In general, baggy cuts in a range of indigo and faded black dominated the runway. Etro paired her faded black jeans with crochet tops and velvet truckers. A black croc-embossed jacket added a fresh touch to Sankuanz’ wide-leg jeans. Loose, system-style cuts with flannel shirts and shearling jackets. Meanwhile, Hed Mayner took the volume to a new extreme with giant cargo jeans with zip pockets. And Luu Dan delivered tent-shaped jeans. Designers have embraced imperfections. Bianca Saunders, Federico Cina and Georges Wendell were among the labels that featured frayed and unfinished decorative stitching in their collections. Jordanluca showed jeans with trains trailing behind mannequins. Shredded overdyed denim anchored Dhruv Kapoor’s collection of elongated jackets and wide-leg jeans. Extreme destruction was also part of Rick Owens’ gray and green denim collection. Denim was a key canvas for the trendiest designer items. Etude served jackets and jeans overdyed in millennial pink. Inky graffiti decorated Alyx’s jackets and matching jeans. Kidsuper showed abstract artwork printed on white and gray denim, while Undercover featured denim with eerie artwork of hands wrapped around jeans legs and jacket chest pockets. The womenswear featured at menswear week was geared towards the year 2000. System tapped into the long skirt trend with a wrap-around version that showed off plenty of leg. Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s strapless mini dress featured eyelets and lacing and Mugler showed off a cropped jacket with gathered sleeves.

