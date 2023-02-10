King Charles is likely mortified after suffering a fashion faux pas, author says

King Charles has committed a fashion faux pas at one of London’s holiest sites.

The British King and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, visited the historic Brick Lane Mosque in east London on Wednesday. The couple were greeted by a jubilant crowd and dancers sprinkling the streets with petals.

The king, 74, has made headlines for more than just his royal engagement. When Charles took off his shoes, he revealed a visible hole in his right sock which was immediately captured by an avid photographer. The couple then visited a local restaurant, where Charles was offered a cup of tea. However, the drink is said to have been swept away after he dropped a sugar cube in it.

Christopher Andersen, who wrote a book about the monarch, “The king,” told Fox News Digital that the father of Princes William and Harry was likely “mortified” by the relatable fashion error.

“Charles has always prided himself on his keen sense of style and his impeccably tailored wardrobe of tasteful tailored suits, tailored shirts and blazers,” Andersen explained. “By the mid-1990s, Charles was already spending six figures a year on clothes.”

Andersen said Charles values ​​his personal style so much that he once “ripped a bathroom sink out of the wall” to retrieve “one of his favorite gold cufflinks that was leaking down the drain.” “.

“He got so enraged,” Andersen said.

“When it comes to the hole, Charles, ever the durability champion, is not above getting things fixed. [He] had his favorite suits, tweed jackets and cashmere overcoats sewn and patched. Even the childhood teddy bear he travels with is still regularly stuffed and sewn up, a task that for decades was reserved exclusively for the King’s beloved nanny, Mabel Anderson.”

“At the end of the day, that the king is seen with a hole in his sock at a time of great financial difficulty for most of his subjects is probably a good thing,” Andersen added.

For his latest book, Andersen spoke to many palace insiders and those who knew the former Prince of Wales or worked closely with him over the years. In it, he claimed that Charles’ childhood teddy bear traveled with him until his forties. And every time “Teddy” lost a pimple or “started to unravel,” his former nanny was called upon to nurse him back to health.

He described the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II as “one of the most eccentric rulers Britain has ever had”.

“Charles always insisted that his quirks and idiosyncrasies be accommodated throughout the day,” Andersen said. “Each morning his valet neatly lays out his clothes, squeezes toothpaste from a silver dispenser onto the monarch’s monogrammed toothbrush, shaves the king’s face with Penhaligon’s Blenheim Bouquet shaving cream, helps him to put on his trousers, button his shirt, tie his tie, lace up his shoes and help him into his jacket. At the end of the day, the process is reversed, with the valet also pulling the king’s bath and laying down his pajamas from silk.

Andersen previously told Fox News Digital that he was thrilled to learn that his childhood “Teddy” wasn’t the only accessory that was supposed to join Charles on his travels. Andersen claimed in his book that the valet of kings had to carry his own hand towels, luxury Kleenex Premium Comfort brand toilet paper and a custom-made white leather padded toilet seat. Charles would also use his own plates and utensils, and a chef accompanies him to prepare separate dishes.

“We used to joke that he was afraid of being poisoned,” a longtime friend told Andersen. “But he’s really used to getting precisely what he wants when he wants it, no matter how it makes others feel.”

Andersen also claimed that the king prefers a dry martini and that salt should be served in a small silver bowl with his crest, never a cocktail shaker. He noted that while Charles himself denied traveling with his own toilet seat in 2018, “several Royal Protection officers and staff” insisted he did.

“It also travels with an ice cube tray that only makes round ice cubes,” Andersen said. “He insists on round ice cubes because squares make too much noise. The queen mother did the same thing, and the queen did the same thing. When he shows up at someone’s house for dinner, he brings his own chef to make a separate meal for him. He has a very interesting and quirky lifestyle. [Hes] a very multi-dimensional character.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment at the time of the book’s release. However, a spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital, “We do not comment on these books.”

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced Charles’ coronation ceremony would be a three-day event, beginning May 6 and ending May 8. The king and queen consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.