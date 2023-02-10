MADNESS AT JMAC!! Battle’s Buzzer Beater helps men’s basketball down #23 Rowan in dramatic fashion





JERSEY CITY, NJ In one of the most unexpected events in NCAA Division III men’s college basketball this season, the University of New Jersey City Gothic Knights defeated the previously ranked No. 23 Rowan University professors. undefeated in New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) play via an unlikely streak. in the final seconds at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC) on Wednesday evening, February 8. Trailing by four with just over five seconds remaining, the junior striker Ryan Savoy (Lakewood, NJ/Lakewood) was open and drilled a corner three at 2.8 seconds. Next, Junior Guard Pharoh Allah (Rahway, NJ/St. Genevieve, CA) got tipped on starters to force turnover before senior guard Jason Battle (Jersey City, NJ/Roselle Catholic) came the ball and threw a DEEP prayer shot … and emptied the buzzer-beater for the 73-71 victory. The play went on to reach No. 1 on ESPN’s Top 10 SportsCenter games. #SCTop10 | SAINT MOLY! MADNESS AT JMAC!!! Savoy drains a three then Battle Banks in the DEEP three-point buzzer-beater to defeat 23rd-ranked Rowan; the first of the teachers @NJACSports loss of the season!!@njcumbb @NJCUniversity @d3hoops @espn @ESPNAssignDesk @Sports Center pic.twitter.com/xvfzubJDFM NJCUGothicKnights (@NJCUAthletics) February 9, 2023 NJCU (11-12, 6-10 NJAC) started the night strong and stayed with the Profs (19-4, 15-1 NJAC) all night before handing Rowan his first conference loss this season. The Profs had already won 11 straight this season and 21 straight in NJAC play since Jan. 31, 2022, before the Gothic Knights delivered the dramatic buzzer-beating blow to them tonight. Rowan started the night strong and eventually took a 10-point, 29-19 lead with 7:20 to go in the first half. Jersey City eventually cut that four-point deficit a few times in the first half and finished the first half with just five points at 39-34. The second half was a different story, filled with countless fouls, including five technical and three ejections and free-throw opportunities on either side, but the Gothic Knights emerged victorious with the seven-point advantage, 39-32 on the way to the two points, victory 73-71. Rowan regained a nine-point, 43-34 lead with 18:51 to go, but NJCU then cut it back to two at 45-43 before things took a turn. With 14:05 remaining, a brawl ensued which resulted in a pair of double technicals and another single technical following a field goal foul by Rowan, resulting in three ejections. The Gothic Knights, trailing five at 48-43, converted on three of the next four free throws to make it a two-run game at 48-46 that started a 5-0 run to tie at 48-48 with 1:55 p.m. remains. The two teams traded the lead back and forth until the Gothic Knights had a six-point, 60-54 lead with 8:47 to go. Despite this, Rowan managed to regain control before leading by four points just eight seconds from the end of regulation time. From there, the story unfolds as Savoy and Three-Point Battle do… Strong points: – Savoy led NJCU with 15 points, six boards, three pennies and a block in 32 minutes off the bench.

– Battle dished out five assists to go with 13 points, three steals and two rebounds.

– Junior Striker Avante Gilbert (Paterson, NJ/International) also chipped 13 to go with three planks, a block and a steal.

– Rookie Guard Bakhi Rogers-Robinson (Orange, NJ/West Caldwell Tech) saw 17 minutes on the bench before committing a late foul. He scored nine points.

– Allah pulled down a team-high eight rebounds to go with eight points, two blocks and two steals. Following: With the massive win over Rowan, the Gothic Knights now sit alone in sixth place in the NJAC standings, one game ahead of Ramapo College and Rutgers-Newark, both of which are 5-11 in conference. Jersey City controls its own destiny when it comes to the NJAC tournament. The NJCU will first face second-ranked Stockton University on Saturday afternoon, February 11 at 3:00 p.m. in Galloway, NJ Then, on Wednesday evening, February 15, Jersey City will close the regular season at 8:00 p.m. JMAC vs. Rutgers-Camden.

