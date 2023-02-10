App data shows dress code injustice

By Nora Barksdale, Caitlyn Bemiss, Troy Butler, Hannah Choi and Anna Katz

Imagine you are a third grade girl happily swinging upside down on the monkey bars with your friends. That morning, you put on a top and your favorite skirt, with a pair of leggings underneath that your mom made you wear because of the cold. In front of all your friends, a teacher pulls you aside and says, “You’re getting too old to swing like that. Your body is maturing, so pay more attention to what you show.

You feel confused looking around at your peers, all wearing skirts and leggings like you. The only apparent difference between you and the other girls, always swinging on the monkey bars, is the color of your skin.

This story is one of many that our group of Lakeside High School students have collected over the past few months. Our group came together after hearing countless stories from students detailing their frustrations with the dress code and its enforcement. When we watched administrators draw up dress codes for students and lines of girls formed outside the discipline office, we became frustrated with the fixation on what we wore and missed class time as a result.

How could a system dedicated to our learning systematically value the clothes we wear in relation to our teaching?

Students going to class now specifically plan their routes to avoid administrators. The dress code created an environment of fear and mistrust. Students no longer feel they can turn to their administrators for academic or logistical help for fear of being bound by a dress code.

A Lakeside student recounted going to the office to ask an administrator for menstrual products. Instead of receiving support, she was reprimanded and met with hostility for the tears in her jeans. The dress code overshadows other issues to the point where the priorities of our school system are ignored.

The DeKalb County School District lists six core beliefs, including cultivating a community in which all individuals are valued and embracing the diversity of our districts and using it to create an environment of educational excellence.

We interviewed college students, most of whom believe the dress code targets girls and people of color. Data provided by Lakeside High School shows that belief reflects reality.

While people of color make up 68% of the student population, they make up 80% of dress-code students. Additionally, despite making up less than 50% of enrollment at Lakeside, 86% of dress code students are female. Male students make up the majority of the student body, but are subject to a dress code at a disproportionately lower rate.

Although our stats come from Lakeside, they represent a bigger problem countywide. A student from Druid Hills High School told us: My chemistry teacher told my class that the dress code was for girls only. In general, girls just have more dress code.

But it’s not just a problem in high schools. Girls are targeted from the age of 6 and 7. A Briarlake Elementary student shared her experience on the dress code each morning on the way to class for shorts above fingertip length.

The DeKalb County dress code teaches impressionable young girls that their clothes are inappropriate or distracting. The real distraction is the disruption of instruction and the feelings of shame and anxiety that the dress code elicits.

As the school board became more aware of these issues, it reformed the dress code to include less targeted language. However, there is a disconnect between the written dress code and what is administered in schools. As the county updates the dress code, schools like Lakeside High School continue to adhere to an outdated dress code from previous years.

To comply with the outdated dress code, students must purchase a separate wardrobe. Of the women’s shorts sold on the Old Navy website, only 8% have an inseam that would reach mid-thigh for the average American woman. Finding and buying a separate wardrobe for school is unnecessary stress for many students, especially those from low-income households.

Ultimately, the question of what is appropriate is subjective and should not be in the hands of administrators. To avoid bias and foster a more inclusive environment within schools, we need to rewrite the dress code.

We must first ask ourselves why it exists. A dress code is intended to maintain learning, safety and image in schools. The DCSD dress code has many rules that have no apparent justification.

When writing our own model dress code proposal, we made sure that every rule was there for a reason and could be supported by safety, learning or image. For example, the current dress code states that ripped or torn clothing is prohibited. Unless students are in a classroom where exposed skin is a hazard, there is no rational reason to ban rips in jeans. The dress code should aim to ensure that all students are able to learn well and participate in classroom activities.

The most pressing issue with the current dress code is its enforcement. When dress coding students, it is important that they are not removed from the classroom. Additionally, administrators should use objective language regarding clothing, not student bodies.

When dress coding students, administrators should explain what is in violation and work with students to resolve the issue and bring them back to class. Also, disciplinary measures such as suspension from school should not be used.

As students, they were exhausted. It is the job of the districts to ensure that all students receive an education in an equitable learning environment. We’re disappointed with the lack of change after this issue has been raised countless times. Clear solutions exist, but we still feel the need to advocate for change.

Our group met with DeKalb County Acting Superintendent Vasanne S. Tinsley and will speak at the DeKalb School Board meeting Monday at 5:45 p.m. We hope our work will shine a light on the issues facing our schools and create systemic change for future students in DeKalb County.