New York Fashion Week’s Hottest Parties





While the New York Fashion Week shows don’t officially start until Thursday, the parties have already begun. On Tuesday night, “Gossip Girl” star Evan Mock hosted a rooftop dinner at the members-only Ned Nomad. A source told Page Six that things got so loud that the party was closed and moved indoors following noise complaints. Mock’s bandmates Eli Brown and Thomas Doherty, Julia Fox, Aoki Lee Simmons and socialite Ivy Getty were spotted sipping Casa Del Sol tequila to celebrate Mock’s new collection with jewelry brand Pandora. A spy tells us they spotted skateboarder-turned-actor Mock kissing his recurring girlfriend Gray Sorrenti, the daughter of famed photographer Mario. And that’s just the beginning… Among the upcoming parties, Saks Fifth Avenue will host a jazz room party at the members-only Aman hosted by Emma Roberts. We learn that Charli XCX and Big Freedia are set to perform for an expected guest list including Fox, Getty, Nicky Hilton, “Bling Empire” star Tina Leung and Dascha Polanco. Emma Roberts hosts an evening with Saks Fifth Avenue at the Aman Jazz Club. CG pictures Christie’s will host a reception for the collection of the late Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley, who died in 2022. The Editor of The Cut and co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council, Lindsay Peoples, will be speaking – and there will be a performance by the Abyssinian Baptist Church Choir. Proceeds from the auction which runs until February 16 will go to Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and Church in Durham. Emily Ratajkowski hosts a party for Viktor & Rolf Fragrances at Jean’s, located in the former Butter space on Lafayette Street, with guests including Moses Sumney, Ziwe and “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park, the new face of perfume Flowerbomb. Emily Ratajkowski throws a party for Viktor & Rolf perfumes.

Advertisement Vice President Kamala Harris’ daughter-in-law, Ella Emhoff, will host an event called “Ella Emhoff loves to knit” to show off her wares at Spring Studios, followed by a cocktail reception. Christian Siriano will celebrate his fashion show – and his new collaboration with luxury sink maker DXV – at Bathtub Gin, while Rodarte and IMG will throw a party at Jacs On Bond and Tommy Hilfiger will be grilled at Nines. Designer LaQuan Smith will celebrate at Silver Linings, and Prabal Gurung is celebrating at Blond. Meanwhile, fashion publication Daily Front Row will host a party hosted by Instagram dog, Tika the Iggy. Ella Emhoff throws a knitting party. Getty Images Fashion publicist Patrick McGregor throws a birthday party and company anniversary that promises shirtless bartenders in tiny bowties, plus Vogue dancers from the House of Xtravaganza. Teksupport and el studio are organizing a Fashion Week party called Black Lotus in Capitale with DJs Guy Gerber and Damian Lazarus. Teksupport is also throwing a party with Diplo in Brooklyn in partnership with Flaunt magazine.

