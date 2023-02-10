Melissa Gorgas Black Cutout Dress for New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is here, and that means Melissa Gorga is ready to strut your stuff.

The Real Housewives of New JerseyThe cast member did just that on Feb. 8 as she celebrated fashion first, sharing a slew of flawless images of herself on Instagram in a sultry black fitted maxi dress.

Let’s start Fashion Week, Melissa captioned the photo serieswhich showed her for the first time posing during a Nadine Merabi cocktail party with the label’s artistic director.

The following three photos (and an Instagram Story) gave fans a closer look elegant high neck long sleeve cutout numberwhich perfectly complemented her curves.

The Envy boutique owner aptly accessorized a gold watch, gold bracelet, multiple rings, a black clutch and black cage heels. She completed her look with white nails, glamorous eyes and her long, loose waves.

Of course, when it comes to a sexy and memorable outfit, Melissa has all the bases covered. Last year, the style maven attended a NYFW show for the Australian luxury brandBronx and BancoInbrand outfitwhich included a feathered top in a shade of cotton candy pink. The mum-of-three paired the alluring crop with a pale pink high-waisted sheer sequin-embellished skirt, finishing her look with shiny silver heels and cuff bracelets.

Most recently, Melissa wore another long-sleeved maxi dress to the New York premiere of I want to dance with someonepairing this shimmering beige style with bronze strappy heels.

ShowThe Real Housewives of New Jerseyhe bravotuesdaysat 9/8c and the following day thePeacock. catch upBravo app.