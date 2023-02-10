Fashion influencer game Fashion Dreamer announced for Switch





Wonderful Editor [1,248 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/marvelous”>Marvelous and Western Subsidiaries XSEED Games [435 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/marvelous/xseed-games”>XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe [99 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/marvelous/marvelous-europe”>Marvelous Europe, and syn developer Sophia [2 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/syn-sophia”>syn Sophia announced fashion dreamer [1 article]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/games/fashion-dreamer”>Fashion Dreamer for Switch [12,994 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/nintendo/switch”>Switch. It will be launched in 2023 worldwide. Here’s a preview of the game, via Nintendo.com: In regards to Become the ultimate fashion influencer! Step into a virtual world of fashion fantasies made real, where coordination and communication intertwine like never before. Your new life as an influencer awaits you! Main characteristics Create new outfits to collect likes – The virtual space is teeming with Muses, fashion fans always on the lookout for new inspiration. Dazzle them with your freshest cuts and if you catch their eye, you’ll earn their Likes. Accumulate more and more Likes to become an iconic fashion influencer!

– The virtual space is teeming with Muses, fashion fans always on the lookout for new inspiration. Dazzle them with your freshest cuts and if you catch their eye, you’ll earn their Likes. Accumulate more and more Likes to become an iconic fashion influencer! Send likes to get new articles – Spot a Muse with impeccable taste? Let them know! Giving a Like will allow you to use their fashion items not only for yourself, but also to recommend outfits to other Muses.

– Spot a Muse with impeccable taste? Let them know! Giving a Like will allow you to use their fashion items not only for yourself, but also to recommend outfits to other Muses. Build your brand with personalized items unique to you – When designing new clothes and accessories, the sky is the limit! Customize over 1400 collectibles with your favorite styles and colors for a truly unique style. Your designs are the foundation of your brand, so recommend them to other Muses and conquer the world of fashion!

– When designing new clothes and accessories, the sky is the limit! Customize over 1400 collectibles with your favorite styles and colors for a truly unique style. Your designs are the foundation of your brand, so recommend them to other Muses and conquer the world of fashion! Go online to interact with muses around the world – When you connect to the internet, other players’ muses appear in your world, allowing you to catch the quirky outfits they’re wearing. Before you know it, your own creations might just become an international sensation! Watch the trailer below. See the first screenshots in the gallery. Announce trailer English Japanese

