Genderless is going mainstream in the luxury fashion sector





February 9, 2023 SEOUL – Singer-songwriter Harry Styles wowed the audience at the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet event on Sunday when he appeared in his flowing rainbow harlequin patterned jumpsuit embellished with Swarovski crystals. Gender fluid, genderless, agender, unisex, these words have all swept the fashion industry. South Korean fashion icons and TV stars, while less daring than Styles, are gradually embracing this latest fashion concept, which is having a huge impact on the local retail scene. Actor Lee Jung-jaes’ fashion choice of a huge pearl necklace and pink tweed jacket caught the eye last year when he appeared on a local TV variety show. Football player Hwang Hee-chan, also known as fashion lover, can often be seen casually wearing a pearl necklace with a sweatshirt or quilted jacket. I heard it was a trend. I thought it would be fun to try, so I just tried it on, Hwang replied when asked why he would wear a women’s necklace. Asexual fashion refers to clothing designed to fit a variety of body types with a flowing style – neither masculine nor feminine per se. The trend is not new. Androgynous styles were popular in the 20th century, worn by celebrities and championed by design houses from Chanel to Yves Saint Laurent. The trend simply goes beyond style, experts say. Gender boundaries are blurring. Only the size and the small details make the difference. From unisex collections to mens-wear-womens fashion shows, the industry is experiencing a revolution. Genderless is redefining the rules, a fashion industry insider told the Korea Herald. And the new attitude is not shunned by the fashion powerhouses. Male models rocked the latest Milan Men’s Fashion Week in cropped tops, with Dolce & Gabbana showing off several looks such as a three-piece suit consisting of a tailored coat and trousers paired with a cropped tank top unconventional. Dsquared2 showed off a candy pink cropped T-shirt that created a unique silhouette while Prada opted for a more conservative take on the crop top trend with its bomber jacket. These are just a few examples of how a fashion trend that has long been making waves in women’s fashion is also showing up for men. Etro and Gucci also showed a variety of pieces in a purple gradient, a versatile and refreshing color that we least expected to see in the men’s collection, as earth tones and dark neutrals were the norm. unspoken for men’s clothing. Shinsegae Internationals womenswear brand Studio Tomboy has unveiled a menswear collection for the first time, some 45 years after the brand launched. Starting in the second half of last year, the brand opened a shop-in-shop section for menswear in Studio Tomboy stores across the country, citing the popularity of brands with gender-neutral and gender-neutral designs among male and female customers as the reason. . Men seem to have fun with fashion. That doesn’t mean all men should buy women’s clothing, but the sheer joy of choosing from a variety of options is something we should all aim for, says a PR manager for a global luxury brand in Seoul. Abroad, department stores such as Selfridges in London have also created gender spaces where customers can dress as they wish, without constraints or stereotypes. “Today, male taboos have fallen. Wearing a floral blouse and a pearl necklace is no longer shocking for a man. With an easing in the male and a hardening in the female, both dress the same,” said trend analyst Lee Jung-min, who runs Trend Lab 506.

