Barnes and Morgan, a tea and fashion house, opens in Old Town Portland

AT Barnes and Morgan in the old town, tea sets, salvaged from estate sales, sit on shelves mounted on brick walls. Mismatched light fixtures hang above the counter, illuminating a tray of baklava. A group enters to explore the space and Amir Morgan, tea purveyor, textile artist and clothing designer, welcomes them warmly. Instead of handing them a menu, he asks questions about what they like.

I like mint tea, they say.

Pepper mint? Green mint?

Ginger is good too.

Well, for a strong ginger, Morgan said, grabbing a black canister. The visitor laughs. I can smell it from here.

As various customers enter the sleek, minimalist boutique, Morgan takes a similar approach. He rummages through drawers and cupboards to unearth sachets of tea leaves, herbs, some rolled up into small spheres, others reminiscent of dried bouquets. While people wait for their tea to steep, his mother, Diane Barnes Morgan, greets each customer, offering to show them the back room where Morgan keeps his art.

Barnes and Morgan Tea and Threads is both a tea shop and a fashion house, which opened in late January, unlike many of those two categories. In the front space, Morgan sells pots of tea, sourced from local companies like Tea Freak and Jasmine Pearl as well as international distributors. Morgan will soon be filling counter taps with sweet iced teas, kombuchas and other tea-based beverages. Thanks to an arch at the back, any visitor can stroll through their workspace, a showroom of hats, vests and distinctive one piece suitssomething between overalls and a suit.

Morgan’s art has always been textiles and fashion, but tea has been part of her life for much longer. He grew up in a household that used tea instead of medicine; his father made pots of ginger and ginseng tea to cure colds. And, growing up in North Carolina, sweet tea was a cultural phenomenon; a pitcher was always at hand when visiting a friends house. With his new tea shop and storefront, Morgan wants to create a space as welcoming as his home and showcase the full range of who he is as an artist. When I welcome people into this space, I offer tea, he says. If someone welcomes you into their home, you offer them tea.

In 2008, Morgan decided he was going to bring back wetsuits. He began experimenting with tailoring and suiting, and hoped to debut designs at a wedding among friends in the Kentucky Derby. He sent his sketches to his sister, who sews, and she helped him finish two one-piece suits: one for the Derby, and another for the wedding.

Two years later, Morgan moved to Portland from Southern California to take up a job at Nike. After he settled in, he felt the urge to put his suits back on, this time a little more deliberately. Instead of just creating a line of clothes to sell online, he turned them into art exhibits: events held in galleries and event spaces with food and live music, where people could see his work. But after a while, he noticed that the events weren’t helping him connect with the wider community. People wouldn’t go to the museum because it didn’t feel welcoming, he said. In the galleries, people felt like a clique.

Instead, he thought about what it would be like to open a boutique or gallery that was inherently welcoming, a place that encouraged conversation. A coffee came to mind: a third place, where you could chat over a hot drink and enter the world of fashion in your own way. The idea is to meet people where they are, he says. We want it to be a space for people to explore their own expression.

In the back room, open to all who visit, two Nike-swoosh-adorned vinyl sofas face each other by a fireplace, a place to sit and relax, or talk through a tailored garment . A wearable history of Morgan’s work hangs behind the sofas, including a Tasmanian tiger-inspired jumpsuit with an open back and blue-printed fabric overalls. A white room, covered in doodles and marker signatures, served as a sign for a screening in 2016. The sofas were part of a Sneaker Week event.

While Barnes and Morgan items are mostly bespoke, the designer wants people to be able to try on items and fits everyone from an extra-small to a 4-XL. It’s part of his desire to help people understand who they are, how they want to present themselves. I always say clothes are an easy way to tell a story without saying anything, he says. We want people to come and ask questions, try things.

Morgan does not claim to be the most knowledgeable tea purveyor. He learns as he goes, absorbing what he can from the people around him. It intentionally serves a wide range of styles, unafraid to offer sweeteners and sugars, letting people drink their teas however they want. I’m certainly not a tea expert, but it’s a place to explore something new, he says. I am attached to the garment. I’m not trying to make you look like me. Tea is the same. I have things that I like, but I want you to try them.

For Morgan, finding the common thread between the two parts of himself and himself and his clients is the goal. For him, this common thread is the ability to get to know each other, to explore and to learn something together. And at Barnes and Morgan, it can happen over a cup of oolong.

Barnes and Morgan is located at 131 NW 2nd Avenue.