Sangita Patel stuns in strapless bodycon dress: ‘Obsessed’





Sangita Patel has shared a stunning look with her Instagram followers. (Photo via Instagram/ @sangita.patel) Sangita Patel impresses fans with her latest look. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old Toronto native took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing a ruched, strapless bodycon dress to her 152,000 Instagram followers. Patel completed her look with a pair of open-toed stilettos, voluminous hair and soft makeup. “Equivocally obsessed with this dress! Guardian, right?! the host “ET Canada” subtitle the staple. In the comments, fans swooned at Patel’s stunning looks and praised her incredible sense of style. “Very classy”, an Instagram user writing. ” You are beautiful ! » “I mean it’s okay,” another joked. “That’s what you call sitting pretty, literally,” another commented alongside a heart and flame emoji. Someone added: “You are beautiful !” “I say yes to the dress!” a fan share. A person intervened: “You are beautiful!” In December, the mum-of-two wowed fans with another stunning dress after sharing a series of pictures from a War Child Canada charity event she recently hosted in Toronto, Ontario. In the snapping, Patel posed in a brown sequin dress with a halter top. She paired the look with gold sandals. In the caption, the TV host explained that despite the stunning outfit she, her stylist and her daughter put on, she wasn’t feeling her best due to jet lag. “Jet lag !” She share. “I washed my hair, I did my makeup. Ava unboxed Maria Chowdhery’s dress, picked out those heels and bam, ready to welcome! Oh, and lots of coffee.” Patel added that War Child Canada “holds a special place in my heart, and each time I am impressed with what they are able to do. This year has been no different. Having friends over is always so much fun.” Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram.

