Cal women's basketball sophomore year Jayda Curry is coming off a historic season in which she was named Media Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and became the first rookie in conference history to lead the league in scoring.

In doing so, she received a lot of attention, and even got noticed by another Curry who plays for the Golden State Warriors.

Jayda was able to arrange a meeting with Stephen Curry at the Warriors practice facility after a game last season. After meeting Jayda, Steph showed her appreciation for the impact she was having.

“She’s on track, obviously, for a successful college career, and the sky’s the limit,” [Steph] Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle. “For her to find a way to make her presence known in her first year is pretty incredible. For there to be an impact there is always surreal, crazy. Obviously the coincidence with the surname – that’s pretty dope that she has an attachment to what I did on the pitch, and wants to use it as inspiration for her career.”

But if you ask Jayda what matters most to her, two things she will mention are her family and her faith. And a by-product of his early success in the form of a collaboration offer with Courtsmith – a clothing brand – gave him a chance to bring those two passions to life in the form of his own clothing line.

Curry’s father, Gary, was a big influence on his early days in basketball. Curry’s earliest memory is of placing a ball in her hands when she was only 4 years old with her younger sister, Layla, who was only 3 at the time.

“My dad would tell you he knew when I was 4 that I was going to play DI basketball,” Curry said.

In addition to Layla, Jayda has two other sisters – Kayla and Ayva. So it took a lot of dedication from her parents to support her schedule.

“Sometimes they worked two jobs. Sometimes they didn’t work so they could be home with us,” Curry said. “I can’t remember a time when we didn’t really have a parent traveling with us for basketball. So maybe they were sacrificing a particular work week so they could travel with us and see us play.”

Layla is a freshman on the Loyola Marymount University women’s basketball team. Both spent their formative years in the garden like most siblings, and Jayda has fond memories looking back and appreciating the progress her sister has made.

“When we were younger I was taller than her and then out of nowhere she had a growth spurt and has been taller than me for a long time now,” Curry said. “We used to go with everything when we were younger, not just basketball. Our family is really competitive, so even with card games or football in the garden, we went there. has improved a lot over the years and to be able to see that has been really cool.”

Curry’s faith was instilled in him at an early age by his parents, who met at Friendship Baptist Church in Yorba Linda, California. Similar to her early days in basketball, Jayda began attending Vacation Bible School from the age of 4. It’s a practice she has continued to this day as she regularly attends a church near campus called The Way, and it’s something she has incorporated. in his pre-game rituals from his playing days at Centennial High School in Corona.

On a game day, Jayda will pray before going out for pre-game warm-ups, before coming onto the pitch as a team, and just before the whistleblowing. She credits her faith for getting her through tough times when she wasn’t a much-wanted recruit.

“It’s something that has helped me throughout my basketball career,” Curry said. “Mostly being under-recruited, not getting picked for McDonald’s All-American, Camp Jordan and things like that. During those times, I just thought that if it wasn’t in his plan for me, there were bigger things that were going to happen. It was something that taught me not to doubt myself and not to doubt God’s plan because everything happens for a reason.”

When Curry was approached by Courtsmith to collaborate on a clothing line, she had the opportunity to incorporate messages that mattered most to her. Her most recent sale includes a hoodie with the phrase “God, Family, Hoop,” which represents her deep-rooted faith and love for her family. One of her most popular items is a sweater that carries the message “Be Deadly, StayHumble”, which is the mentality she plays with on the court.

“I really grew to love the process from the first meetings we had through to designing the clothes,” Curry said. “It’s a cool thing outside of basketball that I enjoy now.”

Jayda also considers herself a sneakerhead, claiming to have around 70 pairs of shoes in her collection. Of all the shoes she owns, you’d think her favorite pair would be a signature basketball shoe. But she’ll tell you her favorite shoes are her Crocs.

“I got my first pair of Crocs in eighth or ninth grade and have been wearing them ever since,” Curry said. “Crocs are one of my favorite shoes because they’re the easiest things to put on. The ones with fur are my favorite.”

Jayda plans to continue building her brand in the fashion industry and hopes to develop something in footwear next. “Whether [Crocs] reached out, I’ll be their #1 supporter,” Curry joked.

The ball is in their court.