Chiara Ferragni targets the patriarchy with The Shameless Dress | Culture

Italian social media influencer Chiara Ferragni took a stand against patriarchy at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy. As co-host, the 35-year-old wore four different dresses, each with a strong message about breaking gender stereotypes and women’s rights. The looks designed by Dior’s artistic director, Grazia Chiuri, were called: The Shameless Dress, The Hate Dress, The Cage and The Manifesto Dress.

The photos of the dresses, shared by Ferragni on Instagram, received more than five million likes and hundreds of thousands of comments.

The Instagram posts also include a written statement explaining the idea behind each of the designs. Here is what they said:

The Shameless Dress

The objective behind this gaze is to shed light on the rights that concern women and their bodies. And about how the disposition of the female body by the same women is unfortunately still discussed and even considered questionable. […] The nude-colored dress, which was made in Dior’s haute couture workshop, uses trompe-l’oeil embroidery to replicate Chiara Ferragnis’ body freed from the shame that has always been imposed on women, beginning by Eve, the first woman in history convinced of being ashamed.

The illusion of nudity aims to remind women of their right to show themselves and manipulate themselves without feeling judged or guilty. […] It is the body of a woman, the body of Chiara Ferragni, would like to give a voice to all women who are told that their body is shameful and that it is only an object of desire that incites to sin. It is the body of all women. Let him who is without sin cast the first stone!

dress of hate

With this peplos dress, we bring to the stage of the Ariston Theater some of the criticisms directed at Chiara regarding her appearance, her body and, above all, her freedom to feel like a woman other than a mother. The sentences of disdain embroidered with black pearls are the real insults that every day the haters address to the photos that she posts on Instagram. Maria Grazia Chiuri had the idea to embroider these words in black on a white peplos as if the dress were the page of a book that narrates the fruitless disdain against which we have to fight every day.

The Manifesto Dress

When we started thinking about dresses for the two San Remo parties, we immediately realized that we didn’t want dresses that were simply eccentric or pretentiously beautiful. We felt the need to bring a social message to Italy’s most popular stage, even through fashion. The manifesto dress that launches the 73rd edition of the Fesitval di Sanremo is the result of a conversation between Maria Grazia, artistic director of Dior, Rachele Regini and Fulvia Carnevale, of the artistic duo Claire Fontaine. The result is a corolla dress in black silk inspired by the Dior tradition that integrates with the stole-manifesto embroidered with the Pensati libera demand, which translates to Think yourself free. The simple but so strong words come from the work of Claire Fontaine and we hope they can inspire all women to feel free to step out of the role that has been imposed on them by society. The words represent an awareness of Chiara Ferragni, who is fighting not to be locked into a space defined for her by patriachism, and a promise she makes to herself every day as she fights not to feel guilty of her success as a woman. Pensati libera is dedicated to all women who simply want to be themselves without being judged.

The cage

Freeing new generations from the gender stereotypes in which women often feel trapped is the idea that Maria Grazia Chiuri wanted to represent with this Dio haute couture dress, made up of a jersey jumpsuit embroidered with rhinestones, imprisoned in a tulle skirt inspired by the work of Jana Sterbak. This dress represents the hope of breaking the conventions imposed by the patriarchy. A hope that we place in the young girls of today who will be the women of tomorrow. This is the wish that a mother makes to her daughter: that she can finally shout Vittoria!

