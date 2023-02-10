Fashion
Chiara Ferragni targets the patriarchy with The Shameless Dress | Culture
Italian social media influencer Chiara Ferragni took a stand against patriarchy at the Sanremo Music Festival in Italy. As co-host, the 35-year-old wore four different dresses, each with a strong message about breaking gender stereotypes and women’s rights. The looks designed by Dior’s artistic director, Grazia Chiuri, were called: The Shameless Dress, The Hate Dress, The Cage and The Manifesto Dress.
The photos of the dresses, shared by Ferragni on Instagram, received more than five million likes and hundreds of thousands of comments.
The Instagram posts also include a written statement explaining the idea behind each of the designs. Here is what they said:
The Shameless Dress
The objective behind this gaze is to shed light on the rights that concern women and their bodies. And about how the disposition of the female body by the same women is unfortunately still discussed and even considered questionable. […] The nude-colored dress, which was made in Dior’s haute couture workshop, uses trompe-l’oeil embroidery to replicate Chiara Ferragnis’ body freed from the shame that has always been imposed on women, beginning by Eve, the first woman in history convinced of being ashamed.
The illusion of nudity aims to remind women of their right to show themselves and manipulate themselves without feeling judged or guilty. […] It is the body of a woman, the body of Chiara Ferragni, would like to give a voice to all women who are told that their body is shameful and that it is only an object of desire that incites to sin. It is the body of all women. Let him who is without sin cast the first stone!
dress of hate
With this peplos dress, we bring to the stage of the Ariston Theater some of the criticisms directed at Chiara regarding her appearance, her body and, above all, her freedom to feel like a woman other than a mother. The sentences of disdain embroidered with black pearls are the real insults that every day the haters address to the photos that she posts on Instagram. Maria Grazia Chiuri had the idea to embroider these words in black on a white peplos as if the dress were the page of a book that narrates the fruitless disdain against which we have to fight every day.
The Manifesto Dress
When we started thinking about dresses for the two San Remo parties, we immediately realized that we didn’t want dresses that were simply eccentric or pretentiously beautiful. We felt the need to bring a social message to Italy’s most popular stage, even through fashion. The manifesto dress that launches the 73rd edition of the Fesitval di Sanremo is the result of a conversation between Maria Grazia, artistic director of Dior, Rachele Regini and Fulvia Carnevale, of the artistic duo Claire Fontaine. The result is a corolla dress in black silk inspired by the Dior tradition that integrates with the stole-manifesto embroidered with the Pensati libera demand, which translates to Think yourself free. The simple but so strong words come from the work of Claire Fontaine and we hope they can inspire all women to feel free to step out of the role that has been imposed on them by society. The words represent an awareness of Chiara Ferragni, who is fighting not to be locked into a space defined for her by patriachism, and a promise she makes to herself every day as she fights not to feel guilty of her success as a woman. Pensati libera is dedicated to all women who simply want to be themselves without being judged.
The cage
Freeing new generations from the gender stereotypes in which women often feel trapped is the idea that Maria Grazia Chiuri wanted to represent with this Dio haute couture dress, made up of a jersey jumpsuit embroidered with rhinestones, imprisoned in a tulle skirt inspired by the work of Jana Sterbak. This dress represents the hope of breaking the conventions imposed by the patriarchy. A hope that we place in the young girls of today who will be the women of tomorrow. This is the wish that a mother makes to her daughter: that she can finally shout Vittoria!
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition
|
Sources
2/ https://english.elpais.com/culture/2023-02-09/chiara-ferragni-takes-aim-at-the-patriarchy-with-the-shameless-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chiara Ferragni targets the patriarchy with The Shameless Dress | Culture
- McCarty breaks school record with all-conference effort at NCAC Championships
- Stella Jean leaves Milan Fashion Week for lack of inclusion
- Stream PDF Download Spin: Tips and Tactics to Win at Table Tennis – Tom Lodziak by Marcia Labadie
- Indian Prime Minister Modi’s popularity intact despite Adani controversy – poll
- More migrants cross the northern border into the United States as Mexicans fly to Canada and then head south
- Effects of stress on microcirculatory oscillations
- All About Family, Faith and Fashion for Jayda Curry
- SpaceX tests engine for Starship, most powerful rocket ever
- Tennis star smashes three rackets in extraordinary rage – ‘Getting out of hand’ | Tennis | Sport
- 5 things employers should know about self-assessment
- After UK economy avoids recession, Jeremy Hunt warns we’re not out of the woods yet. business