New store specializing in bespoke menswear opens in SoHo





Ahead of New York Fashion Week, a bespoke clothing store opened in SoHo. Sartoria Studio is a menswear retail concept store developed by longtime collaborators Jack Menashe and James Mansour. The store officially opened at 65-69 Houston Street with the founders’ determination to inject much-needed personality into tailored menswear. Sartoria Studio brings the experience of the best Italian tailoring to Soho, says Menashe. We offer the most luxurious fabrics, hand finishing and precision cutting that you can only get with a bespoke garment. Men often tell me they wish they knew how to dress better, but they just don’t know where to start. They need reliable advice. That’s why we employ a team of skilled stylists in addition to our on-site tailor, to help our customers button everything up and take their look to the next level. Sartoria Studio aims to meet every custom apparel need, from tuxedos and suits to sports jackets and oxford shirts. Each piece is bench-made using materials sourced from leading textile mills including Loro Piana, Dormeuil, Drapers by Vitale Barberis Canonico, Caccioppoli Napoli, Holland & Sherry, and more. Each item is custom-made in Italy and can be enhanced with customizable trims and embellishments to truly personalize each garment, including custom monograms, hand-stitched bone or mother-of-pearl buttons, and hand-sewn buttons. cashmere and silk pocket squares. The store’s gallery lounge features a rotating exhibition of collectibles, artwork, designer items and limited-edition furniture curated by Mansour. Every item in the store, including wall art decor, is available for sale, allowing the living room environment to constantly evolve. The intimate club-style interior expresses that fleeting spirit of quintessentially cool sprezzatura, unmistakably Italian nonchalance superimposed on the textures, colors and flavors of New York’s resurgent Soho neighborhood,” Mansour said. Menashe also called on Mansour to develop the Sartoria Studio brand identity. The store held a star-studded event on February 7 to celebrate the addition to New York’s already bustling fashion community. Party guests got a first look at select spaces, apparel samples, high-end ready-to-wear and accessories, and décor offerings, as well as a live performance by the singer Minda Larsen and saxophonist Miles Tucker, and a guest appearance by Funny Auctioneer Bill McCuddy. Guests were also expected to interact with Sartoria Studio’s staff tailor and stylists for style tips and advice on high-end fabrics and luxury trims from the stores. Among those present were Fashion Group International (FGI) President and CEO Maryanne Grisz; fashion designers Frederick Anderson, Loris Diran, Carlos Campos and others; as well as Fern Mallis; Chris Lavish, Katya Tolstova and Olga Ferrara. Sartoria Studio is open seven days a week by appointment or private. Customers who book private appointments can enjoy food and beverages prepared by the store’s private chef. Off-site after-hours fittings, sample deliveries and on-call style advice from the company’s style concierges are also available upon request. For the month of February, 10% of sales will be donated to The Blue Jacket Fashion Show cause, via the FGI Foundation to benefit non-profit advocacy group ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer. Sartoria Studio also outfitted Blue Jacket event co-founder and fashion designer Frederick Anderson with a bespoke Sartoria Studio blue jacket for the recent Blue Jacket fashion show in New York City, and the jacket was also on display in the store for the event. For more information, visit sartoriastudio.com.

