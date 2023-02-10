The Joy of Clothing on Canvas: How Painters Celebrate and Inspire Fashion | Fashion

Fashion
The Joy of Clothing on Canvas: How Painters Celebrate and Inspire Fashion
A A new painting by Scottish painter Peter Doig, titled Alpinist, is set to hang as part of a new show opening in the Courtauld in London this week. Completed in 2022, it depicts a man wearing a brilliantly colored harlequin costume, eerily similar to crystal covered in Egonlab jumpsuit worn by Harry Styles on the Grammy Awards red carpet this week. Their resemblance did not go unnoticed by Doig, who job an image of Styles in the Grammys set on Instagram, complete with a pair of skis and a backpack from the crudely added original painting. A fabulously complicit wink from the artist and another excellent flip-flop between art and fashion.
Of Lucian Freud show at the Londons Garden Museum, next Exhibition Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at the Guggenheim Bilbao, and the Blockbuster Basquiat x Warhol opening at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in April when it comes to reinventing the way we dress, there is fashion inspiration in every gallery.
This collision is not new. Elsa Schiaparelli worked with Alberto Giacometti and Salvador Dal in the 1930s, and the brand she founded continues to be talked about under its current designer, Daniel Roseberry, who created the lion head dress controversial Kylie Jenners for Paris Fashion Week last month. But it’s Andy Warhol, who began his career as a fashion illustrator for Vogue, who remains most fashionable of all, from creating portraits of Halston and Giorgio Armani, to posing with Basquiat in Everlast boxing gear, to show off his work on Versace dresses and Uniqlo T-shirts.
Doig already has a fashion form too. In 2021, he is collaborating with the creative director of Dior for menswear, Kim Jones, on a autumn/winter collection. We looked at his paintings of men, skiers, ice hockey players and the night sky, Jones told Vogue. In another collection, Jones worked with Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo.
When I saw Doigs new work, it made me dig into the patterned knit section of my wardrobe, which I had been ignoring all winter. It is one of many works of art that celebrate the joy of dressing up on canvas. Some are even a worthy rival to what you might see on the catwalks.
Take one of Yiadom-Boakyes’ stylish male figures, captured in profile wearing a yellow polo neck and beige pants in Divine Response (2021); or Lucian Freuds portrait of photographer Harry Diamond wearing a baggy khaki raincoat, gray v-neck and unbuttoned cotton shirt Interior at Paddington (1951)painting rediscovered following the exhibition at the Garden Museums.
See also Milton Avery’s late portraits, such as Sally by the Sea (1962), with her beet pink skirt and pretty yellow top; or Frida Kahlos Self-Portrait with Cropped Hair (1940), with his oversized suit and his earring. Dressing like paintings has, it seems, an assortment of possibilities.
Galleries are a great source of inspiration at a time when we buy less and revamp what we already have. A pin-up for this concept is Vivienne Westwood. The late fashion designer, who made Buy Less, Choose Well, Make It Last one of her career-defining philosophies, once said: I couldn’t design a thing without looking at the art.
In this social media driven era, interest in fashion has skyrocketed. But so does the need for designers to have stronger narratives around their clothes. Collaborations with artists or their foundations Raf Simons with Robert Mapplethorpe in 2016, at Acne Studioss Partnership with the estate of Larry Stanton last year can also create collector’s items.
Sometimes the influence of artists is more fortuitous. Last fall, an exhibition by Alice Neel at the Victoria Miro Gallery in London featured a 1947 painting by Georgie Neel, her nephew, featured Georgie wearing a dark red crewneck sweater with blue pointed shirt collars worn on the outside of the knit, a simple idea that instantly changes the look. It also looked like Prada, and indeed the brand’s new menswear show featured a similar collar style.
There are hardly any clothes in the new Giorgio Morandi retrospective at the Estorick Collection in London, apart from a few in a self-portrait. But Morandis’ work, much of which was painted here in the 1940s and 1950s, is more fashionable. The colors of his still lifes of decanters and vases of buttery yellow, warm tan, off-white, a plethora of grays were surely made to be worn together.
It would also be remiss to ignore Cate Blanchett’s wardrobe in Tar. His gray shirt from the Parisian brand Lemaire is very Morandi. There’s also a vibe from The Row (Blanchett also wore the brand), whose Instagram is a great source of inspirational art references, such as Georgia OKeeffes Blue Road, a heavenly minimal color diversion.
It also resonates with the emerging artist Heidi Hahns architectural and angular, in all their minimalism à la Jil Sander. A similar sensibility (and palette) was evident at the Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2023 show, where creative director Jonathan Anderson associates with emerging artist Julien Nguyen. The collection is built around a silhouette in the shape of a coat, worn like a dress, which echoes Nyguens’ painting Woman in a lab coat.
Conveniently, there’s a new Alice Neel show titled Hot on the griddle, which opens at the Barbican in London this month, and with style twists galore. In her painting titled Wellesley Girls, there are very Marni polka dots from next season and miniskirts. A 1977 portrait of Mary D Garrard features her seated subject in the Neels mark striped armchair, wearing a navy blue overcoat with a knitted beanie, a red scarf and khaki pants. Another portrait, by Abdul Rahman (1964), also makes an excellent case for a double-breasted green coat with a mustard shirt.
Like Freud, Yiadom-Boakye and Doig, Neel paints clothes with real enthusiasm. It would be seemingly impossible for a fashion fan not to leave this show without at least one new style to take home.
