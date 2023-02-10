Brands are taking advantage of pickleball with new apparel and accessories

Like many Americans, fashion designer Norma Kamali has often found herself in the company of people who, as she says, are obsessed with pickleball and just talk about pickleball. Ms Kamali, 77, said some players even tried to sign her, if you will. They’ll be like, Oh, you’re a designer, you should design a pickleball dress!

Ms. Kamali started making clothes in the late 1960s and she had great success with sporty styles. His 1980 sweatshirt collection, for example, showed that the gray fabric of sweatshirts could be used to create tailored joggers and skirts. (The term athleisure would also have started to appear around this time.)

Last year, Ms. Kamali had heard enough calls for pickleball dresses that she decided to name a piece she had already designed for her Spring 2023 collection the pickleball dress. The super mini dress, as she described it, is a form-fitting sleeveless style with a built-in bodysuit and a hemline just long enough to cover the buttocks. Available in black and neon green, it retails for $145 and is sold at Net-a-Porter, Shopbop, and Neiman Marcus, among other stores. On the day Ms. Kamali posted the piece on her website, she said, 25 dresses in black were sold.

Like real estate developers and broadcast companies, clothing brands have profited from the pickleball economy as more and more people have started playing. According to a 2022 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a trade group, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, with approximately five million people playing it.