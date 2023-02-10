Fashion
Brands are taking advantage of pickleball with new apparel and accessories
Like many Americans, fashion designer Norma Kamali has often found herself in the company of people who, as she says, are obsessed with pickleball and just talk about pickleball. Ms Kamali, 77, said some players even tried to sign her, if you will. They’ll be like, Oh, you’re a designer, you should design a pickleball dress!
Ms. Kamali started making clothes in the late 1960s and she had great success with sporty styles. His 1980 sweatshirt collection, for example, showed that the gray fabric of sweatshirts could be used to create tailored joggers and skirts. (The term athleisure would also have started to appear around this time.)
Last year, Ms. Kamali had heard enough calls for pickleball dresses that she decided to name a piece she had already designed for her Spring 2023 collection the pickleball dress. The super mini dress, as she described it, is a form-fitting sleeveless style with a built-in bodysuit and a hemline just long enough to cover the buttocks. Available in black and neon green, it retails for $145 and is sold at Net-a-Porter, Shopbop, and Neiman Marcus, among other stores. On the day Ms. Kamali posted the piece on her website, she said, 25 dresses in black were sold.
Like real estate developers and broadcast companies, clothing brands have profited from the pickleball economy as more and more people have started playing. According to a 2022 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a trade group, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, with approximately five million people playing it.
Historic sportswear brands including Fila, Nike, and K-Swiss have marketed pickleball apparel and accessories, and newer brands like Recess, Luxe, Tangerine, and Joola have largely built their businesses around the sport. At least one tennis player wants too: Venus Williams has a clothing selection called The Pickleball Edit on her Eleven by Venus Williams website.
Cynthia Rowley released pickleball paddles and last year Alice + Olivia presented a pickleball collection that included shirts, skirts and a cardigan. When I googled to see what women are wearing, nothing came up! said Stacey Bendet, the founder of Alice + Olivia. So I thought, Let’s do some pretty pickleball looks.
Ms. Kamali has never played pickleball. But she was a regular at Studio 54 and said the polyester-lycra fabric she used to make her dress would be as comfortable for kicking her heels up on a dance floor as it is for jumping and rushing on a court.
Having a bodysuit under the mini gives you lots of movement, she said. You can do whatever you want and it will never be too short.
You can also play tennis there I’m sure, Ms Kamali added. But pickleball is cool and in-the-moment, and I think that look might be a little bit bolder than what people were wearing.
Pickleball was played by almost as many people aged 65 and over in 2021 as by people aged 6 to 17, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s 2022 report.
Dress-wise, this age diversity translates into an eclectic style on the court. But this style is generally playful and fun on all levels, said Anna Leigh Waters, 16, a professional pickleball player who is class No. 1 in Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Women’s Singles by the Professional Pickleball Association Tour, one of three national sports leagues.
I see a lot of young girls wearing crop tops and skirts, said Ms Waters, who lives in Delray Beach, Florida. And with the older crowd, I see a lot of pickleball-related apparel like shirts that say dinks and drinks with an image of a pickleball and, like, margarita glasses. (A dink, for those unfamiliar, is a type of pickleball shot that barely clears the net.)
Ms Waters, who is sponsored by Fila, wore Dresses in the field but prefers skirt sets; her favorite ensemble is pink and red and has ruffles, a cutout and a cape. She said her pickleball wardrobe follows only one rule (set by USA Pickleball, the national sports governing body): clothes can’t be the same bright yellow hue as the ball.
Simone Jardim, coach and pickleball player who from 2016 through most of 2020 was ranked No. 1 in women’s singles by the Professional Pickleball Association tour, said many players have found second chances in pickleball, therefore, there is a tendency for some to wear bright clothing that expresses their enthusiasm for the sport. Many of these garments, she added, incorporate neon and other saturated colors reminiscent of ’80s styles.
Due to the fact that some of the players are baby boomers, you have to think it was like their prime time, back in the 80s, said Ms. Jardim, 43, who lives in Naples, Florida. They want it to be colorful because they are happy.
Her pickleball wardrobe over the years has included bright colors and bold prints, but now she likes to play in simpler clothes with enough coverage to protect her skin from the sun. The last thing I want is to play in a crop top, Ms Jardim said.
Hannah Johns, director of content for the Professional Pickleball Association tour, said the pickleball players really wanted to differentiate themselves from the tennis crowd, so you saw them irreverent and playful.
She added that as pickleball evolved from a recreational activity to a sport with national leagues, on-court clothing became more refined. People are like, Well, I could be on TV time to brighten up the wardrobe.
Yet even with fashion designers like Ms Kamali giving pickleball attire a boost, Ms Johns believes the sport has an inherent informality that will keep it from becoming too buttoned up.
You’re just playing with paddles and a plastic pickleball will never have the sophistication, I think, of a sport like tennis, she said. But people really like it.
