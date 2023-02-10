Addison Rae steps out in strappy dress approved for Valentine’s Day – WWD





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re sticking to a capsule wardrobe or looking to hit it all, lingerie-inspired styles are in for the season ahead. On Feb. 8, Addison Rae stepped out in a watermelon pink mini dress, signaling that ’90s nostalgia isn’t going anywhere. Strappy dresses have evolved and declined since Kate Moss transformed traditional undergarments into party dresses in the 90s. Tom Ford’s lace triangle bra tops from the designers’ spring 2023 ready-to-wear collections proves that bedroom style is in. Rae’s look is emblematic of the modern twist. on slip dresses: Today’s styles are sleeker than ever, with lace detailing, low-profile straps and thigh-grazing hemlines. If you’re looking for lingerie for Valentine’s Day, take notes. Although Rae styled her dress with nothing more than a glittering Benedetta Bruzziches bag and black suspenders Saint Laurent Lila heeled sandals — she was sporting this look in Miami, after all — the pieces are ideal for layering under cashmere sweaters and oversized blazers. You don’t have to rock a mini dress to rock lingerie-inspired looks; try a camisole or corset, or opt for a simple midi silhouette for a similar effect. The beauty of these styles is that you can easily dress them up or down depending on your mood and where you’re headed. While Rae opted for a soft pink color, you can find a number of options in muted tones like black, cream and navy that stand out subtly. Consider these layered pieces your new spring staple. MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 08: Addison Rae is seen on February 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images) CG pictures Sign up for WWD Shop Newsletter to get the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buying guides to find the products you need to try ASAP. WWD Slip Dress Inspiration: Calvin Klein’s bias-cut slip dress, modeled by muse Kate Moss, was central to his resort collection in 1994. Photographed in New York on August 8, 1994.

(Photograph by John Aquino/WWD/Penske Media) Own a piece of fashion history by heading to the WWD store, where you can purchase chic and inspiring archival photo prints. Shop Similar Dresses La Perla short silk dress La Perla is adored by celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Olivia Wilde – the high quality pieces are second to none in the luxury lingerie space. This 100% silk nightie is available in pink, robin’s egg blue, black and white. Courtesy of Amazon La Perla short silk dress $270 BUY NOW ON AMAZON Alice + Olivia Harmony Mini Slip Dress Everyone needs a little black dress on hold; you’ll be reaching for this Alice + Olivia Mini Slipdress every weekend. And if you’re in the LBD department, go for the style in warm poppy red or crisp, clean white. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Alice + Olivia Harmony Mini Slip Dress $295 Shop Now AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Meet the author Claire Sullivan is the beauty and lifestyle business editor for WWD and Footwear News. She has spent over five years researching, reporting and writing about the beauty and lifestyle industries for publications such as Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle and Byrdie.

