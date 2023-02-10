Fashion
Kate Middleton’s Most Shocking Fashion Misadventures She Handled Like a Queen
Georgia Brown
The Princess of Wales is one of the most influential royal ladies, although that also means her fashion misadventures never go unnoticed – take a look at her most shocking style moments
THE Princess of Wales long held the crown as most influential royal lady when it comes to style. Her sartorial grace, vintage fashion moments and breathtaking red carpet appearances with Prince William never fails to enchant royal fans.
Despite her style prowess, Princess Kate isn’t free from the occasional fashion mishap. From ruffled skirts to upside-down accessories, it would be hard not to experience a fashion faux pas when the world is raving about your every outfit. Fortunately, the mother of three children knows well the maintenance of his royal appearance, take a look at her royal style evolution in the clip below…
WATCH: Kate Middleton’s style evolution from student to princess
Scroll to see the Princess of Wales’ most shocking fashion moments she’s handled like an all-out queen.
Princess Kate’s most shocking fashion faux pas moments
Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to notice that the princess appeared to be wearing Princess Diana’s South Sea pearl and diamond earrings upside down. The royal wore them the “correct” way days before, leaving fans wondering if Kate had made a dress mistake.
During the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Aldershot Barracks in 2013, Princess Kate got the heel of her boot stuck in a metal drain. The calm and collected mother of three totally nailed it, taking it off quickly.
Princess Kate’s fashion influencer was certainly unexpected when she appeared to wear this Gucci pussy-bow blouse inside out in 2019.
On Net-a-Porter’s website, the description reads, “Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back.” Well, Kate, who said you had to play by the rules?
Taking inspiration from Marylin Monroe’s book, the Princess of Wales handled this awkward fashion faux pas at Wellington Airport with elegance and grace. Leaving baby Prince George’s armed plane, the wind had other ideas for the royal’s red skirt.
Although it’s technically not Kate’s fault, the royal probably got rosy cheeks when she dressed in a Missoni coat identical to one of the guests at a wedding she attended with Harry and William in Gloucestershire in 2014. It happens!
GOOD MORNING! previously spoke to Front Row’s Shika Bodani, who revealed a shocking fashion faux pas involving one of the royal’s red carpet moments. “Oddly enough, we actually had another client who rented [the Roland Mouret] to wear on the red carpet at the premiere of Top Gun,” says Shika.
“We sent her several dresses to choose from and she ended up choosing the Roland Mouret. Can you imagine wearing the same dress at the same time as the Princess of Wales? You would immediately be considered a fashion icon. can’t even imagine what Kate was thinking!”
We just can’t forget Princess Kate’s jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen wedding dress, although the long-sleeved lace wedding dress wasn’t without controversy. According VogueEnglish wedding dress designer Christine Kendall has sued the house of Alexander McQueen for allegedly ripping off her sketches and the design of a similar wedding dress – although they have denied all claims.
Rumor has it that Queen Elizabeth II had a particular distaste for wedges, although the Princess of Wales turned a blind eye to the rule, stepping out of controversial shoes time and time again.
READ NEXT: Why Do Prince William and Princess Kate Coordinate Their Outfits?
The Princess of Wales is adjusting to her new lead role following the Queen’s death. Find out more about the new man behind the crown in the HELLO!…
|
