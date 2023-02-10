Fashion
PIC EXC: Rita Ora oozes glamor in a patterned mini dress backstage at The Masked Singer
PICTURED EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora oozes glamor in a patterned mini dress backstage at The Masked Singer set
Rita Ora looked typically chic as she posed for some backstage snaps while filming The Masked Singer this week.
The hitmaker, 32, who is a judge on the celebrity singing show, donned a patterned mini dress with a floral print detail to film the episode – which airs this Saturday.
Her garment featured a blush pink satin bust detail and a strapless neckline, while teamed with a pair of open toe platform heels.
Accessorizing, Rita added a shimmering silver pendant necklace and a collection of matching rings.
It comes after the star released her new single You Only Love Me and star-studded music video last month, which had appearances from Sharon Stone and Lindsay Lohan.
Stunner: Rita Ora oozed glamor in a patterned mini dress this week backstage at The Masked Singer filming
While filming the ITV show, the Hot Right Now singer let her golden blonde locks fall freely in a wave of curls as they were partially pulled back into a half ponytail.
She added a radiant makeup palette with hot pink eyeshadow and a glossy peach lip.
Rita posed for a slew of backstage snaps before heading to the celebrity panel alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.
The stunning snaps come as she released new song You Only Love Me last month and is now celebrating ten years in the industry.
And having a pre-Grammy party last weekend, she performed the new single for a group of intimate pals.
Sharing her joy at celebrating, Rita shared on Instagram: “I can’t believe I’ve been doing this for 10 years already.
‘We had the best night to celebrate a decade of making music AND my new single You Only Love Me! I felt so special and I can’t wait for the new era. #RO3 is coming baby!! Who’s listening to my new single today?’
You Only Love Me is the first track from the internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter’s highly anticipated forthcoming album, a deeply personal work intrinsically linked to a new chapter in Ora’s life and career.
This is also Rita’s first release since partnering with BMG, which will allow her to own all of her future master recordings and enjoy artistic control in a way she never had before.
Glowing: While filming the ITV show, the Hot Right Now singer let her golden blonde locks fall freely in a wave of curls as they were partially pulled back into a half ponytail
New song: It comes after the star released her new single You Only Love Me and star-studded music video last month, which had appearances from Sharon Stone and Lindsay Lohan
It comes after Rita finally confirmed she married beauty Taika Waititi last month, describing the nuptials as “perfect” and a “special day”.
She was speaking on Heart Radio Breakfast to promote her latest single shortly after posing topless to celebrate the release.
Rita said: ‘Yes [I am married]. I’m officially off the market. I chose to keep it more private and keep it more to myself, but with my new video I’m playing on what could have been.
She continued, “When the rumors came out, that’s her, right?” I wanted to play on it. I wanted to have a wedding that didn’t go as planned, that doesn’t mean that’s actually what happened.
Gushing about the big day, Rita said, “It was perfect. It was exactly, exactly what I wanted”.
‘It was nice and perfect. It’s okay to keep some things just for me sometimes it was nice and nice Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.
Husband and wife: It comes after Rita finally confirmed she married beautiful Taika Waititi on Friday, describing the nuptials as ‘perfect’ and a ‘special day’
|
