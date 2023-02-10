Pregnant Princess Eugenie Reveals Growing Baby in INCREDIBLE Street Dress





















Wednesday, Princess Eugenie pregnant was spotted in full bloom in Mexico where she visited Zonamaco, a leading art fair in Latin America. show it blooming baby bumpmother-of-one rocked a beautiful new street dress of Whistles which featured an eye-catching Dalmatian print. WATCH: Princess Eugenie’s son August hails adorable unseen jubilee moment Loading player… The dress is a new purchase for the 32-year-old. We’ve never seen her rock this style before; the champion of sustainable fashion often postpones his articles. The dress is currently available online in all sizes and costs £149. The website says of the style: “Animal prints are always front and center as we enter the peak summer season, and this chic dalmatian print dress is a must-have. Throw on a lightweight jacket and throw on a pair of sandals to keep things trendy and nonchalant.” Eugenie’s dress: Dalmatian Ruched Midi Dress, £149, Whistles BUY NOW Jack Brooksbank’s wife added comfy trainers and a cute raffia bag from Muun. Lush! Eugenie’s bag: Muñ Mina basket bag, £180, matches BUY NOW Earlier this month, Eugenie announced that she is expecting her second child later this year. Buckingham Palace said of the news: “The family is delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement. READ: Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy announcement style is so fresh The couple are already the proud parents of a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born in February 2021. MORE: Where will Princess Eugenie deliver her second baby? Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside a cute picture which showed August kissing his growing bump. “We are thrilled to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.” The announcement came just weeks before Eugenie and her husband Jack are due to celebrate their son’s second birthday. The baby boy was born at Portland Hospital on February 9, 2021. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. GOOD MORNING! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

